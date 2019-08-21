Have you heard about ICE’s latest crime against humanity? Word on the streets of Twitter is that they’re denying flu shots to migrant detainees. All that talk about it may stem from this CNBC “exclusive” about the Trump administration refusing to vaccinate migrant families against the flu:

EXCLUSIVE: The US won't provide flu vaccines to migrant families at border detention camps https://t.co/OEtN8T9vNf @jbursz — Dawn Kopecki (@Dawn_Kopecki) August 20, 2019

Wow. That sounds awful. No wonder so many people are so angry at ICE:

Are you aware that he is responsible for the ICE raids and border camps? Are you aware that he has cut flu shots allowing foreign kids to die of the flu? Are you aware that he is destroying acts that protect endangered species and the planet? Who is he helping, according to you? — Teagan Kelk (@teaganbearmusic) August 21, 2019

WTF! ⁦@ICEgov⁩ ⁦@DHSgov⁩ ⁦@TheJusticeDept⁩ ⁦@GOP⁩ Filthy overcrowded camps and you refuse flu shots? The US won't vaccinate migrant children against flu at border camps https://t.co/uxOIxFnNdo — CA GIRL RESISTS 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@MORON_in_WH) August 21, 2019

Dear Lord,

I, Marco Rubio, one of the LARGEST EARNERS OF ICE PRISONS just denied crammed, caged children of their FLU SHOTS addition to SOAP, SHAMPOO, SOCCER BALLS AND SCHOOLING.

I'm all but CERTAIN that you'll look the other way, later..please? Depravity 8:21 — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) August 21, 2019

Yo if they aren't giving flu shots to those who are detained, then they're just building death camps. Influenza is a real and serious illness that hospitalizes people every year. There is no way you can tell me this isn't on purpose #ICE #AmericaTheBeautiful — 眠っ💤 (@Solixlan) August 21, 2019

(Inside Trump Concentration Camps)@DHSMcAleenan let 3 refugee children die from flu-related illnesses To *increase deaths* of refugee children, DHS Kevin McAleenan will not let his @ICEgov Gestapo agents give refugee children flu shots Trump & his Admin are Domestic Terrorists — Andy (@ACNickel) August 20, 2019

Your father is refusing to give flu shots to children who are in cages at the border. And your father is raiding workplaces and taking nursing mothers away from their babies. And you think you can buy our humanity with tax cuts. Disgusting — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 21, 2019

Not giving flu shots at the border is sure to make for a stinky, filthy germ filled workplace. Lots of vomiting and diarrhea. How will the Border Patrol and ICE like going to work now? Also will insure more deaths and terrible publicity for Trump cruelty and lack of empathy! — Vinny Zin (@sajanorth22) August 21, 2019

We learned two things yesterday about the Trump Administration. 1. The President filed financial statements that exaggerated the value of his golf courses 2. Kids in ICE custody won't get flu shots Sadly, only one of these is criminal and it's not the one about protecting kids — Frank Nemecek (@fnemecek) August 21, 2019

Ice has suspended giving immigrants flu shots No wonder the flu is spreading. Just how dumb are you? — Nick Janovski (@just_another_ip) August 20, 2019

Maybe the people who blindly swallowed the narrative should be asking themselves that question. See, while CBP indeed does not administer flu shots:

“In general, due to the short-term nature of CBP holding and the complexities of operating vaccination programs, neither CBP nor its medical contractors administer vaccinations to those in our custody,” a Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

ICE reportedly can and does:

Seeing a lot of “Trump admin won’t give flu shots to detained immigrants” today re: Flores.

That was a statement from CBP, which = short-term detention.

ICE, which handles long-term adult/family detention, may give flu shots, on an as-needed or as-requested basis, ICE told me: pic.twitter.com/ihKFQEAZdm — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) August 21, 2019

It appears that once again, ICE has been mischaracterized.