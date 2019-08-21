Have you heard about ICE’s latest crime against humanity? Word on the streets of Twitter is that they’re denying flu shots to migrant detainees. All that talk about it may stem from this CNBC “exclusive” about the Trump administration refusing to vaccinate migrant families against the flu:

Wow. That sounds awful. No wonder so many people are so angry at ICE:

Trending

Maybe the people who blindly swallowed the narrative should be asking themselves that question. See, while CBP indeed does not administer flu shots:

“In general, due to the short-term nature of CBP holding and the complexities of operating vaccination programs, neither CBP nor its medical contractors administer vaccinations to those in our custody,” a Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

ICE reportedly can and does:

It appears that once again, ICE has been mischaracterized.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBPCustoms and Border Patroldetention centersfluflu shotsICEmigrantsTal Kopan