As Twitchy told you, Nikki Haley raised more than a few eyebrows with this somewhat vague tweet pledging her “complete support” to Mike Pence:
Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019
Naturally, inquiring minds wanted to know exactly what Haley was referring to.
Naturally, this was where Jonathan Chait’s mind went:
We've all heard the rumors Pence and Haley are having a torrid affair, but I guess they are just dear friends after all. https://t.co/BXpJiHC7hi
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 21, 2019
Please, Jonathan. Save some classiness for the rest of us, huh?
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 21, 2019
This seems sexist
— cricket green (@moderateDG) August 21, 2019
That’s because it is. Though we supposed it’s OK because Nikki Haley’s a conservative woman.
Frankly, that's not really funny, given the number of times Haley has been subjected to that particular smear with different men just for being a woman in this business. https://t.co/yASnkr9uvM
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 21, 2019
Sexism, Chait-style.
— Potemkin, Libertarian Populist Dictator (@IggyBeeBop) August 21, 2019
Nothing to see here. Just a writer for @NYMag trafficking in sexist 'jokes' about a prominent conservative woman. https://t.co/NEBpOhstBy
— Dodd (@Amuk3) August 21, 2019