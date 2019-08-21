As Twitchy told you, Nikki Haley raised more than a few eyebrows with this somewhat vague tweet pledging her “complete support” to Mike Pence:

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

Naturally, inquiring minds wanted to know exactly what Haley was referring to.

Naturally, this was where Jonathan Chait’s mind went:

We've all heard the rumors Pence and Haley are having a torrid affair, but I guess they are just dear friends after all. https://t.co/BXpJiHC7hi — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 21, 2019

Please, Jonathan. Save some classiness for the rest of us, huh?

This seems sexist — cricket green (@moderateDG) August 21, 2019

That’s because it is. Though we supposed it’s OK because Nikki Haley’s a conservative woman.

Frankly, that's not really funny, given the number of times Haley has been subjected to that particular smear with different men just for being a woman in this business. https://t.co/yASnkr9uvM — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 21, 2019

Sexism, Chait-style. — Potemkin, Libertarian Populist Dictator (@IggyBeeBop) August 21, 2019