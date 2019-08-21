Donald Trump is seriously the best thing to happen to CNN. Without him, the chyron writers at CNN would have to settle for straight-news-type stuff. They wouldn’t get to pull this:

Salty! How come CNN’s graphics department didn’t have this much fun with Barack Obama’s shenanigans?

Is Trump’s behavior obnoxious? Yes. Is he self-aggrandizing? Yes. But shouldn’t it be up to CNN’s viewers to come to those conclusions themselves without being told how to feel by a supposedly Real News network?

