Rashida Tlaib can pal around with terrorist sympathizers and apologists. She can share anti-Semitic cartoons. She can pull shameless political stunts to make Israel look like the enemy. But don’t you dare call her an anti-Semite. If you do, you’ll face the wrath of Rabbi Alana Alpert, who, on behalf of something called Detroit Jews for Justice, is proud to have Tlaib’s back:

We are not going to fall for Trump’s distractions. Instead, we’re going to keep up our momentum. Detroit Jews and our allies — Muslim communities, communities of color, immigrants, the LGBTQ community — will always come together to support those, like Tlaib, who are dedicated to defeating Trump’s agenda and building a country in which all of us can have what we need. a country moving ever closer, through its legal structures, to the Torah’s vision of a body politic supported by just laws: “Indeed, there shall be no one impoverished among you” (Deut. 15:4). I am a resident of Tlaib’s district, and we are proud of the way she advocates for the needs of our communities, and resists Trump’s division on Capitol Hill and at home. We will have her back, and be at her side as she continues to fight for us, like she’s always done.

And Tlaib is proud to have Alpert’s support:

https://t.co/j7BxmO7Qld — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 19, 2019

Ah, yes. If there’s one thing the Palestinian leadership so admired by Tlaib is known for, it’s fighting for the rights of all kinds of people. Especially members of the LGBTQ community.

Ask your grandma how is the lgbtq community feeling in the palestinian area — omer chen (@omer_chen) August 19, 2019

Moving on:

— will always come together to support those, like Tlaib, who are dedicated to defeating Trump’s agenda & building a country in which all of us can have what we need.

https://t.co/dukRbS61xg — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 19, 2019

So the fact that Rashida Tlaib is a socialist who supposedly just wants all of us to “have what we need” excuses her bigotry. Got it.

A country moving ever closer, through its legal structures, to the Torah's vision of a body politic supported by just laws: "Indeed, there shall be no one impoverished among you" (Deut. 15:4)."

Rabbi Alana Alpert of #13thDistrictStrong & Detroit Jews for Justice
https://t.co/TTSrn2mMXm — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 19, 2019

Gross.

“I have a black friend” https://t.co/wnG698pHBi — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 19, 2019

It’s like Ilhan Omar citing IfNotNow to excuse her longing for Israel’s destruction. Alana Alpert is bending over backwards to justify Tlaib’s anti-Semitism, accusing her critics of smearing Tlaib and her pure-intentioned crusade for justice. Tlaib evidently thinks that trotting out a far-leftist rabbi who’s willing to overlook anti-Semitism proves that she’s not a vile anti-Semite.

And that’s not even the most offensive part of all this. The idea that Tlaib is highlighting Alpert’s invocation of a Torah passage that supposedly vindicates her is absolutely sickening.

That’s some serious chutzpah from you to use the Torah, a holy text, to justify your Jew hatred & Antisemitism! Shame on you! — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 19, 2019

If only she were capable of feeling shame.