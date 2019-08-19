Like J-Street and IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace is an organization ostensibly concerned with ensuring equal rights for the Palestinian people but actually concerned with ensuring that Israel is destroyed. So it makes sense that they might try just about anything to drum up support for their cause, including creating fake social media accounts.

It’s not clear that that’s what they’ve done here, but at the very least, we’re supposed to think they’ve done it. And given their history, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

More:

This guy @adamgreenblatt2 claims to be an Orthodox Jewish member of JVP, calling Israel an apartheid state. I've never seen an Orthodox Jew wear a tallit this way. Sure looks like @jvplive is trotting out fake Orthodox Jews to shore up its Jewish credentials. pic.twitter.com/Skj31UX7Ol — Elder Of Ziyon ҉ (@elderofziyon) August 19, 2019

That's because this "Adam Greenblatt" is a fake account. His profile picture is a screenshot from a YouTube video and the guy's real name is Josh Goldberg. JVP just got owned. Report the account @AdamGreenblatt2

Source:https://t.co/IXlxYja18P

Cc: @TwitterSupport @Twitter https://t.co/xZiGRyJdqg pic.twitter.com/juwvqDjade — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

2. @brandsilber is a fake account with the image taken from a stock photo for "Jewish man":https://t.co/o97CUJowq7 pic.twitter.com/zhvENKsRWM — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

3. @AdelbergChaim is also a fake account with the image taken from a stock photo as shown here: Report these accounts! pic.twitter.com/RldU1mzEKu — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

4. "Dr. Aaron Blumstein" is a fake account. The picture is of a Rabbi who happened to be charged with a sex crime.https://t.co/Gvv7LDDwt7 pic.twitter.com/4SWVFEbE6X — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

5. "Jason Goldstein" is a fake account impersonating @HenMazzig using an image found in an NBC news story as a profile picture. @NBCNewshttps://t.co/oXJ7VJ1TzM pic.twitter.com/DpuwMiLqbd — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

6. "Rabbi Avalon" appears to be a fake account taken from this website. https://t.co/whjIGemqQ4 pic.twitter.com/L28M7Bkyqn — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

7. Aryeh Finkelstein appears to be a fake taken from this website. https://t.co/6sBZsUQVRj pic.twitter.com/C2nHOLIoMa — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

8. Many fakes. They all follow similar people. pic.twitter.com/XLUPe2eDvL — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

9. Accounts they follow or are following pic.twitter.com/MAHC3kzRw8 — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

10. Several follow the Boise_antifa which may be a fake Antifa account. pic.twitter.com/czRyV6kJhd — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

11. Here's the Boise_Antifa account's followers and following. pic.twitter.com/dZEFLgAaHb — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

Looks like @JVPLive has started a whole bunch of fake Twitter accounts of fake Jews. Looking at fake "orthodox Jew" @adamgreenblatt2's followers, a lot just joined Twitter a few days ago. Check them out and see how fake they all are. JVP is despicable. pic.twitter.com/ASwr8hbAXb — Elder Of Ziyon ҉ (@elderofziyon) August 19, 2019

There’s evidence that the Alt-Right is actually behind these fake accounts:

This screenshot from an antisemitic group seems to explain this better than saying it is JVP. pic.twitter.com/t9U1AHvBE6 — Elder Of Ziyon ҉ (@elderofziyon) August 19, 2019

12. See here for who may be behind it. https://t.co/lyQWkAjsC7 — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

13. Here's the link to the 4chan thread. This is likely what is responsible for these accounts.https://t.co/Suz9ghorM0@jack @Twitter@TwitterSupport — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 19, 2019

1. Three days ago on 4chan, a popular post called for a "massive movement of fake Jewish profiles on Facebook, Twitter etc": pic.twitter.com/lYEmsIhdYg — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 19, 2019

2. After the call went out on 4chan, a network of new Twitter accounts run by white supremacists pretending to be Jews popped up. Often, they masquerade as Orthodox Jews, Israelis and/or Jewish leftists. They all follow each other and promote anti-Semitic and anti-Israel content. pic.twitter.com/rA2cFBm8jW — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 19, 2019

3. These are all fake profiles made with stolen photos of real Jews, pilfered to promote hatred of Jewish people and the Jewish state. Some more examples: pic.twitter.com/WCnHVUh1Gl — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 19, 2019

4. You might think these Nazis impersonating Jews are comical. After all, how such bad must their real lives be that they spend their time online pretending to be Jewish? But Jews are just 2% of the US population & most folks have never met one, so can be easily fooled by trolls. pic.twitter.com/tIRu5XPy21 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 19, 2019

5. This is not a new problem. Years ago, I built a bot with @ChandraNeal that exposed white supremacists masquerading as Jews, Muslims, and other minorities on Twitter. Then Twitter banned … the bot. https://t.co/AJIG64C890 https://t.co/WBjtCs4JBD — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 19, 2019

Twitter doesn’t seem terribly concerned with this kind of crap.

This is very serious and great detective work showing how fake accounts are created to make it look like the anti-Zionist movement is stronger than it is. I say the above because I need to say the next thing or I will explode. This is a clear case of #FakeJews. I am sorry. https://t.co/uGUlgOcd87 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 19, 2019

Puns aside, isn’t it so nice that the far Left and the far Right can find common ground when it comes to hating Jews?