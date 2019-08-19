Like J-Street and IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace is an organization ostensibly concerned with ensuring equal rights for the Palestinian people but actually concerned with ensuring that Israel is destroyed. So it makes sense that they might try just about anything to drum up support for their cause, including creating fake social media accounts.

It’s not clear that that’s what they’ve done here, but at the very least, we’re supposed to think they’ve done it. And given their history, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

More:

There’s evidence that the Alt-Right is actually behind these fake accounts:

Twitter doesn’t seem terribly concerned with this kind of crap.

Puns aside, isn’t it so nice that the far Left and the far Right can find common ground when it comes to hating Jews?

