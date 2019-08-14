We’re really sorry we missed this major announcement from Alyssa Milano the other day, but at least we’re bringing it to you now:

She will not allow it to happen again.

This is major, you guys:

The organizations in Michigan for which Milano will be raising money include Detroit Action, Michigan Liberation and Mothering Justice Action Fund. The Pennsylvania organizations for which she’s fundraising are 215 People’s Alliance, Pennsylvania Stands Up and Pennsylvania Student Power Network. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-based organizations are Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Leaders Igniting Transformation Action Fund and Voces de la Frontera Action, Inc.

“I’ve found a brilliant new strategy to stop Trump in three of the most critical 2020 swing states,” the actress wrote on the fund’s website. “These organizations empower youth, immigrants, women, people of color and communities facing the worst of Republicans’ horrible policies. They fight tirelessly on the issues and increase voter turnout.”

Donations to the grassroots organizations can be made through the fund’s website. “This is the most compelling strategy I’ve heard to stop the orange-haired guy AND support local community heroes at the same time,” Milano wrote on the donations page of the website. “Please join me in supporting these awesome, underfunded local groups to save our country — from the grassroots up!”

This is how you win? Are you familiar with Alyssa Milano’s record? Donald Trump should probably just get it over with and send her the thank-you card and chocolates right now.

