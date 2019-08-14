We’re really sorry we missed this major announcement from Alyssa Milano the other day, but at least we’re bringing it to you now:

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 My plan for 2020 involves raising money for grassroots organizations in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. These are the states we lost by 77k votes in 2016. I will not allow that to happen again. Join me by donating to my #2020Fund! https://t.co/7jwgTckkGY https://t.co/42ggROeGD2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 12, 2019

She will not allow it to happen again.

This is major, you guys:

The organizations in Michigan for which Milano will be raising money include Detroit Action, Michigan Liberation and Mothering Justice Action Fund. The Pennsylvania organizations for which she’s fundraising are 215 People’s Alliance, Pennsylvania Stands Up and Pennsylvania Student Power Network. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-based organizations are Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Leaders Igniting Transformation Action Fund and Voces de la Frontera Action, Inc. “I’ve found a brilliant new strategy to stop Trump in three of the most critical 2020 swing states,” the actress wrote on the fund’s website. “These organizations empower youth, immigrants, women, people of color and communities facing the worst of Republicans’ horrible policies. They fight tirelessly on the issues and increase voter turnout.” Donations to the grassroots organizations can be made through the fund’s website. “This is the most compelling strategy I’ve heard to stop the orange-haired guy AND support local community heroes at the same time,” Milano wrote on the donations page of the website. “Please join me in supporting these awesome, underfunded local groups to save our country — from the grassroots up!”

“@MovementVote has pledged to match the money raised – up to one million dollars – to support volunteers, hire staff, canvass neighborhoods & dramatically expand before the 2020 elections” Read it all here: https://t.co/hsLIBR19jm Amazing group of orgs! So exciting @Alyssa_Milano https://t.co/lw9E8LONT3 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) August 12, 2019

This is how we win – thank you @Alyssa_Milano for your advocacy and hard work!https://t.co/qgSvZol5td — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) August 12, 2019

This is how you win? Are you familiar with Alyssa Milano’s record? Donald Trump should probably just get it over with and send her the thank-you card and chocolates right now.