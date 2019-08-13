After Donald Trump mocked CNN’s Chris Cuomo for his “Fredo” rant, the official Trump Store is now literally trying to capitalize on it:
Now for sale at the Trump campaign store pic.twitter.com/V5KgBC43fE
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 13, 2019
Wait, really? https://t.co/lwmJy4DbdF
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 13, 2019
Yes, really.
imagine caring about Chris Cuomo this much lol https://t.co/3Ucz93Pbez
— cc (@cc_fla) August 13, 2019
Not a human alive cares as much about cable television as Donald Trump. Ryan Seacrest doesn’t care as much about cable television as Donald Trump. https://t.co/aZN8VXf44Z
— Jane Coaston (@cjane87) August 13, 2019
On the other hand …
an entire campaign-funding apparatus built on trolling is kind of genius https://t.co/ey2O8KOUhp
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 13, 2019