Apparently not even Sarah Silverman is safe from cancel culture:

More from Page Six:

She said the photo, which was snapped on the set of “The Sarah Silverman Show” in 2007, recently resurfaced and caught the eye of the film’s producers.

“I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part,” she said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “Then, at 11 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode.

“I didn’t fight it,” she continued. “They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right.”

On the podcast, the comedian, 48, also blasted “cancel culture” and said it has left her feeling scared because no one is given a second chance.

“I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it,” adding that she calls it “righteousness porn.”