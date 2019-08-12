Apparently not even Sarah Silverman is safe from cancel culture:

More from Page Six:

She said the photo, which was snapped on the set of “The Sarah Silverman Show” in 2007, recently resurfaced and caught the eye of the film’s producers.

“I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part,” she said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “Then, at 11 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode.

“I didn’t fight it,” she continued. “They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right.”

On the podcast, the comedian, 48, also blasted “cancel culture” and said it has left her feeling scared because no one is given a second chance.

“I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it,” adding that she calls it “righteousness porn.”

Is this not what she’s spent years feeding into?

Trending

True story. That said, though, while we’re not exactly fond of Sarah Silverman, we can’t help but feel like she’s also a victim of a double standard here.

Seriously. Sarah Silverman’s sketch was meant as a funny look being black versus being Jewish.

Ralph Northam’s blackface/KKK yearbook photo, by contrast, wasn’t clever in the slightest. It surfaced months ago and he hasn’t really faced any sort of reprisal. He’s still out there, self-righteously railing against Donald Trump’s “racism” from atop his high horse. When will he be canceled?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackfacecancel cultureRalph Northamsarah silvermanThe Sarah Silverman Show