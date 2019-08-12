Apparently not even Sarah Silverman is safe from cancel culture:
Sarah Silverman fired from new movie for blackface photo https://t.co/eOVRdQL112 pic.twitter.com/FK0MlBceOH
— Page Six (@PageSix) August 12, 2019
More from Page Six:
She said the photo, which was snapped on the set of “The Sarah Silverman Show” in 2007, recently resurfaced and caught the eye of the film’s producers.
“I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part,” she said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “Then, at 11 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode.
“I didn’t fight it,” she continued. “They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right.”
…
On the podcast, the comedian, 48, also blasted “cancel culture” and said it has left her feeling scared because no one is given a second chance.
“I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it,” adding that she calls it “righteousness porn.”
Is this not what she’s spent years feeding into?
— BK (@BK876671) August 12, 2019
The left eating their own is hilarious in all its glory😂
— Andrew Gabriel EDM (@AndrwGabrielOFC) August 12, 2019
Live by the sword, die by the sword. https://t.co/z2Y4GS5YZJ
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 12, 2019
Live by Wokeness, die by Wokeness https://t.co/pIazNKp4yE
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 12, 2019
What goes around…
— Hiro Nie (@Twitfam9) August 12, 2019
Hard to feel bad for her considering she’s helped create this environment
— skeletor (@skeleto06292483) August 12, 2019
True story. That said, though, while we’re not exactly fond of Sarah Silverman, we can’t help but feel like she’s also a victim of a double standard here.
It’s too bad for @SarahKSilverman that she isn’t the governor of Virginia. #mondaythoughts
— Tom Hammer (@MAGASoGood) August 12, 2019
Maybe she should run for Gov of VA
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 12, 2019
Seriously. Sarah Silverman’s sketch was meant as a funny look being black versus being Jewish.
This is absurd. The make-up was for a skit about the comparative challenges of being black and Jewish. https://t.co/n4FDtpNKy5
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 12, 2019
Ralph Northam’s blackface/KKK yearbook photo, by contrast, wasn’t clever in the slightest. It surfaced months ago and he hasn’t really faced any sort of reprisal. He’s still out there, self-righteously railing against Donald Trump’s “racism” from atop his high horse. When will he be canceled?
And Governor Ralph Northam is still in office https://t.co/uZBJJYeTsb
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 12, 2019
Please tell me that @RalphNortham is next!
— Michael Adelman (@MichaelAdelman6) August 12, 2019
Comedians can’t do it but governors can. That’s a hell of a cultural standard we’re setting. https://t.co/OEm3MdPF02
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 12, 2019
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.