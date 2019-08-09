Joe Biden’s campaign has once again been on the defensive, this time following Biden’s remarks to Iowans that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

As we told you earlier, they’re trying to dig their way out of this hole by shifting the blame onto the Trump campaign. Which is B.S., of course. But it’s good enough for CNN:

Don’t worry — there was plenty of pouncing, too:

It’s worth recalling that that reporter, Nia-Malika Henderson, earlier this week tried to draw a direct line between the El Paso shooter and GOP Sen. John Cornyn because Cornyn had tweeted a Texas Tribune headline about Hispanic population growth in Texas. She had no problem sliming Cornyn with a grotesque false narrative. But when Republicans criticize Joe Biden for another problematic racial gaffe, that’s going too far. She has no choice but to call them out.

