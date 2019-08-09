Joe Biden’s campaign has once again been on the defensive, this time following Biden’s remarks to Iowans that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

As we told you earlier, they’re trying to dig their way out of this hole by shifting the blame onto the Trump campaign. Which is B.S., of course. But it’s good enough for CNN:

No pouncing? — alphabet cheese (@AlphabetCheese) August 9, 2019

Don’t worry — there was plenty of pouncing, too:

Joe Biden said yesterday: "poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids" CNN defends Biden: -"Critics are pouncing" -"Critics including the Trump campaign are seizing" -"Trump was eager to pile on" H/T: @CurtisHouck pic.twitter.com/10iRDTptxl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 9, 2019

It’s worth recalling that that reporter, Nia-Malika Henderson, earlier this week tried to draw a direct line between the El Paso shooter and GOP Sen. John Cornyn because Cornyn had tweeted a Texas Tribune headline about Hispanic population growth in Texas. She had no problem sliming Cornyn with a grotesque false narrative. But when Republicans criticize Joe Biden for another problematic racial gaffe, that’s going too far. She has no choice but to call them out.

No bias here !!! If Trump had said this it would be front page & the headline story on every MSM outlet for the next two weeks ! — mojobubba (@mojobubba2) August 9, 2019

It isn’t racism when CNN says it isn’t! Is Biden lucky or what? — Norman F Birnberg (@NormanBirnberg) August 9, 2019