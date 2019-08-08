You’d have to have a heart of stone not to find joy in this:

More from the Daily Caller:

Saikat Chakrabarti accused moderate Democrats of the Blue Dog Caucus in a now-deleted June 27 tweet of being “hell-bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.” His comments referenced several moderate Democrats who supported a border funding bill that didn’t address the Trump administration’s handling of detained migrant children.

“I think it was divisive,” Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Daily News. “I believe in criticizing stances, but I don’t believe in specifically targeting members.”

Sure she doesn’t.

And there’s lots more where that came from. Wonder where her change of heart came from.

Now that AOC’s lost her Svengali, she’s basically got two courses of action, and they’re both the same: kneel before Nancy Pelosi.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

