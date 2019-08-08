You’d have to have a heart of stone not to find joy in this:
Ocasio-Cortez denounces her former chief of staff's "divisive" comments about moderate Democrats.https://t.co/zsniZXS7YM
— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 8, 2019
More from the Daily Caller:
Saikat Chakrabarti accused moderate Democrats of the Blue Dog Caucus in a now-deleted June 27 tweet of being “hell-bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.” His comments referenced several moderate Democrats who supported a border funding bill that didn’t address the Trump administration’s handling of detained migrant children.
“I think it was divisive,” Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Daily News. “I believe in criticizing stances, but I don’t believe in specifically targeting members.”
Sure she doesn’t.
Because @AOC herself has not made "divisive" comments about moderate Democrats?https://t.co/KQdTYBDvzw
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 8, 2019
and pic.twitter.com/3uEK7vSqKs
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 8, 2019
Here's @AOC on @saikatc: ""I think it was divisive,” Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Daily News. “I believe in criticizing stances, but I don’t believe in specifically targeting members.”"https://t.co/GPLvj68YvM
Here was @AOC in June 2018 on Joe Crowley: https://t.co/CDEc8pwd9X
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 8, 2019
It’s wrong to specifically target members, unless you’re accusing Pelosi of having a problem with the Squad because they’re women of color pic.twitter.com/QngKkq0HUY
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2019
And there’s lots more where that came from. Wonder where her change of heart came from.
Awwwww yeah https://t.co/ZRTCiR1Lp7
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2019
You hate to see it. https://t.co/2R7KKxLoRx
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 8, 2019
— Mattison Brooks (@MBPRDC) August 8, 2019
Now that AOC’s lost her Svengali, she’s basically got two courses of action, and they’re both the same: kneel before Nancy Pelosi.
“Nancy Pelosi is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life”. https://t.co/nW6NKYsCkz
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 8, 2019
LOL, In other words Pelosi took the brat to the woodshed for an attitude adjustment.
— wadeTX (@wadeTX3) August 8, 2019
And thus the viper is de-fanged. Look at the crazy already moderating herself. @SpeakerPelosi appears to have done a good job getting @AOC to heel. Good girl.
— Leftist Self-Own Monitor (@LibSelfOwns) August 8, 2019
The establishment always wins.
Pelosi > 'The Squad' https://t.co/YrX0fxJPHf
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 8, 2019
Pelosi to AOC: Denounce Chakrabarti or I’ll dog walk you
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2019
Pelosi is going to force her to publicly stomp on a Che Guevara shirt https://t.co/yfV5OSNUZu
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 8, 2019
— A (@Aposter1228) August 8, 2019
