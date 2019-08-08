You’d have to have a heart of stone not to find joy in this:

Ocasio-Cortez denounces her former chief of staff's "divisive" comments about moderate Democrats.https://t.co/zsniZXS7YM — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 8, 2019

More from the Daily Caller:

Saikat Chakrabarti accused moderate Democrats of the Blue Dog Caucus in a now-deleted June 27 tweet of being “hell-bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.” His comments referenced several moderate Democrats who supported a border funding bill that didn’t address the Trump administration’s handling of detained migrant children. “I think it was divisive,” Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Daily News. “I believe in criticizing stances, but I don’t believe in specifically targeting members.”

Sure she doesn’t.

Because @AOC herself has not made "divisive" comments about moderate Democrats?https://t.co/KQdTYBDvzw — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 8, 2019

Here's @AOC on @saikatc: ""I think it was divisive,” Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Daily News. “I believe in criticizing stances, but I don’t believe in specifically targeting members.”"https://t.co/GPLvj68YvM Here was @AOC in June 2018 on Joe Crowley: https://t.co/CDEc8pwd9X — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 8, 2019

It’s wrong to specifically target members, unless you’re accusing Pelosi of having a problem with the Squad because they’re women of color pic.twitter.com/QngKkq0HUY — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2019

And there’s lots more where that came from. Wonder where her change of heart came from.

You hate to see it. https://t.co/2R7KKxLoRx — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 8, 2019

Now that AOC’s lost her Svengali, she’s basically got two courses of action, and they’re both the same: kneel before Nancy Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life”. https://t.co/nW6NKYsCkz — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 8, 2019

LOL, In other words Pelosi took the brat to the woodshed for an attitude adjustment. — wadeTX (@wadeTX3) August 8, 2019

And thus the viper is de-fanged. Look at the crazy already moderating herself. @SpeakerPelosi appears to have done a good job getting @AOC to heel. Good girl. — Leftist Self-Own Monitor (@LibSelfOwns) August 8, 2019

The establishment always wins. Pelosi > 'The Squad' https://t.co/YrX0fxJPHf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 8, 2019

Pelosi to AOC: Denounce Chakrabarti or I’ll dog walk you AOC: https://t.co/ZRTCiR1Lp7 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2019

Pelosi is going to force her to publicly stomp on a Che Guevara shirt https://t.co/yfV5OSNUZu — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 8, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

