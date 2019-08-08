While Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and his apologists are out there defending his despicable campaign to publicly local Trump donors by dismissing concerns about putting innocent private citizens’ safety at risk, Erick Erickson is recalling what happened when people decided that he and his family were fair game because people didn’t like his politics:

Erickson and his family were lucky they didn’t actually get hurt; someone else won’t be nearly as lucky. It’s only a matter of time before thuggery like Joaquin Castro’s gets someone seriously hurt or killed.

