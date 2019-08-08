While Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and his apologists are out there defending his despicable campaign to publicly local Trump donors by dismissing concerns about putting innocent private citizens’ safety at risk, Erick Erickson is recalling what happened when people decided that he and his family were fair game because people didn’t like his politics:

Memorial Day weekend a few years ago, a person pretended to be me and called 911 claiming I had murdered my wife and I was going to go across the street to murder the neighbors. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 7, 2019

The police naturally showed up. Thankfully, the police officer recognized me from TV and the SWAT team hiding in the woods stood down. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 7, 2019

Three years ago, people showed up at my house to threaten me. We had to have armed guards for a long time at our house. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 7, 2019

Those of you who don't care that a congressman made sure a lot of people who'd otherwise never find the publicly available info of Trump donors have never had this happen to you and hopefully never will. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 7, 2019

But you should not be so dismissive of it as no big deal. We have seen a good uptick of violence against political opponents. Just look at this past weekend. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 7, 2019

The exposure of those who give to your political opponents has to do with you wanting them shamed. Some will want to maim them instead. You can be dismissive of this only because you really aren't paying attention or you are paying attention, but don't care. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 7, 2019

Either way that is a very real problem. If you don't believe me, go on and reply with your home address. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 7, 2019

Erickson and his family were lucky they didn’t actually get hurt; someone else won’t be nearly as lucky. It’s only a matter of time before thuggery like Joaquin Castro’s gets someone seriously hurt or killed.