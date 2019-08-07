For all her faults, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman did what many in the media are refusing to do and unequivocally condemned Joaquin Castro for his attempt to doxx private citizens who donated to Donald Trump:

Don't want to RT this because I don't want to put these people's names in my feed but this is dangerous, by any campaign. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2019

Unsurprisingly, MSNBC’s Joy Reid doesn’t think Castro did anything wrong:

What am I missing? This is public information via the FEC. Also, the NYT has done these stories disclosing donors to presidential candidates, like this one: https://t.co/bCbA3kfaCr — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 7, 2019

Are Trump donors entitled to some special secrecy that Clinton donors are not? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 7, 2019

Joy, do you honestly believe that’s what anyone here is saying? Truly asking. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 7, 2019

Don’t expect an honest answer.

I’m trying to figure out why disclosing businesses / business owners who donated to Trump is any different from the Times uncovering who donated to the Clinton Foundation, when the implication of the latter was some sort of impropriety. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 7, 2019

According to the piece Reid linked to, President Bill Clinton released the list of Clinton Foundation donor names. The New York Times published it. Castro explicitly targeted San Antonio small business owners and retirees with the purpose of stirring up public animosity toward them. Joy’s attempting to liken one to the other. And that’s dumb. But it’s also enlightening. As the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams points out:

one unintentional self-own here is her failure to see a distinction between a political campaign and a newsroom https://t.co/mhbKiT6APv — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 7, 2019

Indeed. But that’s to be expected when you call yourself a journalist but conduct yourself like a Democratic operative.

Not just a Campaign. An elected Representative of All the People. That is a qualitative difference. — Jimmy Jaws (@Jimmy_Jaws) August 7, 2019