For all her faults, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman did what many in the media are refusing to do and unequivocally condemned Joaquin Castro for his attempt to doxx private citizens who donated to Donald Trump:

Unsurprisingly, MSNBC’s Joy Reid doesn’t think Castro did anything wrong:

Trending

Don’t expect an honest answer.

According to the piece Reid linked to, President Bill Clinton released the list of Clinton Foundation donor names. The New York Times published it. Castro explicitly targeted San Antonio small business owners and retirees with the purpose of stirring up public animosity toward them. Joy’s attempting to liken one to the other. And that’s dumb. But it’s also enlightening. As the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams points out:

Indeed. But that’s to be expected when you call yourself a journalist but conduct yourself like a Democratic operative.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: donorsFECJoaquin Castrojoy reidmaggie habermanpublic information