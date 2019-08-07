We’re just gonna say it: George Conway seems like a real jerk. There’s really no other explanation for this tweet defending Joaquin Castro’s attempt to doxx private citizens who donated to Donald Trump’s campaign:

What the Trump campaign is truly afraid of is that potential donors will realize that they can’t hedge their bets, and can’t have things both ways. Donors have to choose between right and wrong, and there’s a permanent public record of their choice if they choose wrong. https://t.co/YbfbVi4oNs — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 7, 2019

So, George, what you’re saying is that these donors need to “think twice” before legally donating their own money to a candidate they support because you don’t like him?

While I know the info is on fec site, that doesn’t excuse disseminating a curated list just moments after multiple massacres. It is entirely irresponsible in this raw, charged environment, and it makes no difference which “side” is doing it. — Jennifer Baty (@JenBaty) August 7, 2019

I think there is a difference in a publicly assessable database showing the public how who gives to who and public figures using selectively curated public info on their social media platform to target & intimidate private citizens (some of who are retirees and homemakers). — Jeff Kemp (@jkempcpa) August 7, 2019

George knows there’s a difference. George just doesn’t care. George is a thug. No wonder he fully endorses Castro’s thuggery. Don’t be like George.

"If they don't comply with my moral demands, then they deserve the harassment and attacks that I totally hope will not happen to them. Also, I'll be over here gleefully watching former CNN hosts attack my wife because Trump." — Kyle (@703Kyle) August 7, 2019

Oh well. At least he’s making the Resistance happy. Or not:

The same could be said about people who are married to anyone working for this President. Your wife aides and abets this man on a daily basis — Stefania Maheras 🏳️‍🌈 (@Ssm39610) August 7, 2019

“have to choose between right and wrong, and there’s a permanent public record of their choice if they choose wrong” These are words you should say to your wife. She’s part of the problem, George. — Kimberly (@Royalstar2363) August 7, 2019

Hasn't stopped your household from trying. — Dan Roosien (@droosien) August 7, 2019

No matter how many of these tweets you send daily, you still need to have that conversation with your wife my man — GardenofEatin (@BruceZingsteen) August 7, 2019

Have you also asked your wife "to choose between right and wrong"? Just asking… — HerrrSpecht (@HerrrSpecht) August 7, 2019

Like being married to wrong? Like that? — b. (@idiotic_esq) August 7, 2019

Your credibility is completely undercut by your wife. You are very performative. But you enable the wrong every day by not specifically disavowing what your wife does. Guess the two of you are planning on a very rich future on the speaking circuit. A fine dog-and-pony show. — PolyChrome #HandMarkedPaperBallots (@jennifer11stone) August 7, 2019

You benefit from Trump on so many levels. Your hands are bloody too — LIZ MD (@LizLangthorn) August 7, 2019

Was it worth it, George? The Resistance doesn’t respect you. No one does.

When you try to sell your soul to the highest bidder, you end up morally bankrupt.

