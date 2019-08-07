We’re just gonna say it: George Conway seems like a real jerk. There’s really no other explanation for this tweet defending Joaquin Castro’s attempt to doxx private citizens who donated to Donald Trump’s campaign:

So, George, what you’re saying is that these donors need to “think twice” before legally donating their own money to a candidate they support because you don’t like him?

George knows there’s a difference. George just doesn’t care. George is a thug. No wonder he fully endorses Castro’s thuggery. Don’t be like George.

Trending

Oh well. At least he’s making the Resistance happy. Or not:

Was it worth it, George? The Resistance doesn’t respect you. No one does.

When you try to sell your soul to the highest bidder, you end up morally bankrupt.

***

Related:

Joe Scarborough totally behind Joaquin Castro’s effort to name & shame Trump donors (then it gets awkward)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: donorsGeorge ConwayJoaquin CastroKellyanne ConwayRightTrump donorswrong