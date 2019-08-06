Mitch McConnell is recovering after fracturing his shoulder over the weekend.

At least his former colleague Barbara Boxer is wishing him well:

We’re honestly a little shocked that she didn’t have pizza sent to the violent mob who swarmed McConnell’s home last night. Seems reasonable to assume that she thinks he had it coming to him.

Same former Democratic Senator of the United States who bristled at being addressed as “Ma’am” is making jokes about Mitch McConnell getting hurt. Nice to see she’s still as classy as ever.

