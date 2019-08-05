Breaking news from Denver reporters today, folks. It seems that John Elway liked one of Donald Trump’s tweets:

This is very consequential, obviously.

Not gonna write about it?! You mean we have to content ourselves with just your tweet?

We’re on pins and needles!

We don’t recall the MSM even batting an eye when Ilhan Omar retweeted Tom Arnold’s celebration of Rand Paul’s assault, but beggars can’t be choosers, we suppose.

