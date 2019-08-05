Ana Navarro is not a serious person. This isn’t breaking news, by any stretch, but it never hurts to be reminded.

Late last night, Navarro called out Donald Trump for not unequivocally denouncing white supremacist domestic terrorism:

Well, now that Donald Trump has denounced it pretty clearly:

Surely Navarro will acknowledge that he did exactly what she wanted him to do, right?

Nope. But she will complain:

There is literally nothing Donald Trump could have said to have satisfied Ana (except maybe “I resign,” but she’d probably find fault with that, too, somehow). He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

Everyone saw it coming. Because everyone sees right though Ana Navarro.

Donald Trump has said plenty of awful, ridiculous things. But attacking him for saying something right just shows how desperate and intellectually dishonest the Resistance has become.

The moral of the story:

