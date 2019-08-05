Ana Navarro is not a serious person. This isn’t breaking news, by any stretch, but it never hurts to be reminded.

Late last night, Navarro called out Donald Trump for not unequivocally denouncing white supremacist domestic terrorism:

Trump can speak out against: * The Squad

* CNN

* Elijah Cummins

* Don Lemon

* Bette Midler

* Mueller

* Schiff

* Paul Ryan

* John McCain

* climate change

* Mayor of London

* athletes who take a knee

* Baltimore Trump cannot speak against: white supremacist domestic terrorism — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 5, 2019

Well, now that Donald Trump has denounced it pretty clearly:

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," said @POTUS. Expanding on his statement yesterday, he said, "these sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.” pic.twitter.com/z5VfmAeDOs — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 5, 2019

Surely Navarro will acknowledge that he did exactly what she wanted him to do, right?

Nope. But she will complain:

I don’t give a damn what Trump says in a scripted speech. He’s already shown us who he is. He’s demonized immigrants, stoked fear, peddled racism his whole presidency and before that. Latinos were hunted down like vermin. Trump has contributed to this climate. Vote him OUT, coño! — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 5, 2019

There is literally nothing Donald Trump could have said to have satisfied Ana (except maybe “I resign,” but she’d probably find fault with that, too, somehow). He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

Everyone saw it coming. Because everyone sees right though Ana Navarro.

Ana Navarro 10 hours ago: "Trump cannot speak against: white supremacist domestic terrorism." ***Trump speaks out against white supremacist domestic terrorism*** Ana Navarro now: "I don't give a damn what Trump says" You literally cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/Ic2vkM9kiu — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 5, 2019

Donald Trump has said plenty of awful, ridiculous things. But attacking him for saying something right just shows how desperate and intellectually dishonest the Resistance has become.

So @CNN commentator demands Trump speak out and then claims she doesn’t give a damn that he spoke out? @ananavarro is a joke. — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 5, 2019

It does not matter what he says.

They will find fault in it — Steve Cresswell (@MJFGD) August 5, 2019

Just goes to show that Trump can do nothing right in your eyes. You should be applauding when you can find common ground, but your TDS prevents it. — Michael (@RollCall79) August 5, 2019

I'm telling you, it was never about Trump calling out white supremacy for what it is for people like @ananavarro. In fact, they never wanted him to because it takes away their go-to way to attack him. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 5, 2019

The moral of the story:

