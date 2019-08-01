Last night, Democratic presidential hopefuls did the unthinkable: they came for Barack Obama. Neera Tanden can’t quite believe it. After all, Barack Obama, like Mary Poppins, is practically perfect in every way:

Duly noted, Neera. Clearly you are a very serious person who should be taken very seriously.

Neither do we.

And we’re OK with that.

