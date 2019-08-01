Last night, Democratic presidential hopefuls did the unthinkable: they came for Barack Obama. Neera Tanden can’t quite believe it. After all, Barack Obama, like Mary Poppins, is practically perfect in every way:

The GOP didn't attack Reagan, they built him up for decades. Dem Candidates who attack Obama are wrong and terrible. Obama wasn't perfect, but come on people, next to Trump, he kind of is. This is my outrage of the day. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) August 1, 2019

Duly noted, Neera. Clearly you are a very serious person who should be taken very seriously.

“Wrong and terrible” to be against putting children in cages https://t.co/P6lXz5xXfd — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 1, 2019

Seriously? The major spying scandal in the history? Anti-Cop rhetoric , hate towards Israel, iRS scandal, Handsup don’t shoot hoax, Benghazi etc etc etc . Hard pass, genius. — Manechka🇺🇸 (@thebossbabymom) August 1, 2019

Well, the difference is that Obama was a terrible president whose 'accomplishments' were mostly achieved through executive fiat. Donald Trump is Obama's legacy. https://t.co/iMlrEYcpGR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 1, 2019

Obama gave us Trump. He didn't do that by being awesome. People were fed up. Democrats have to try to avoid attacking one of their own, while simultaneously trying to signal that they're not going to be him. All while trying to beat Trump. I don't envy them. https://t.co/rsJ7Q50UAr — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 1, 2019

Neither do we.

Until Democrats have a "Come-to-Jesus" meeting and admit that, while showing so much promise, President Barack Obama was a tremendous disappointment they're going to lose again and again and again. And again. — Sir Arthur "Squad Emeritus" Streeb-Greebling 🌹📽️ (@tdoyleft) August 1, 2019

And we’re OK with that.

