Cory Booker is a lover, not a fighter. He just wants all the Democratic presidential candidates to work together to defeat Donald Trump, and these damn debates are gonna screw it all up:

Booker calls out CNN debate for pitting "Democrats against each other" https://t.co/Vb3Nmb47rq pic.twitter.com/g6droRtq81 — The Hill (@thehill) August 1, 2019

More:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) warned that pitting Democratic candidates against each other during Wednesday’s debate gives President Trump an advantage. “The person that’s enjoying this debate most right now is Donald Trump, as we pit Democrats against each other while he is working right now to take away Americans’ health care,” Booker said onstage in Detroit.

Can’t they all just get along?

I feel you, Cory. Back when I was on the high school track team I always complained about the unnecessary competitiveness. They never heard me because i was so far behind. https://t.co/hXYY2ww4VA — Ben (@BenHowe) August 1, 2019

This is like a boxer complaining that the promoter is just inciting violence between the otherwise natural friends. https://t.co/96ZCtitnvk — Alexandra F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) August 1, 2019

It’s almost as if Cory Booker doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing up there.

Its a debate, galaxy brain. — 𝖏𝖔𝖗𝖉𝖆𝖓 ₿𝖊𝖑𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖓𝖎𝖙𝖊 (@jbelfortnite) August 1, 2019

Does he not understand what the purpose of a debate is? https://t.co/PbPPRWH5Hw — The #1 American Elbow Doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) August 1, 2019

Does… does he know what a debate is? — Darth Blovious (@nicktastic77) August 1, 2019

Holy crap, Cory Booker doesn’t understand the concept of a primary debate. — VFFSailor (@VFFSailor) August 1, 2019

Did he think they were just getting together to sign each other's yearbooks? — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) August 1, 2019

Pitting people against each other…is LITERALLY the definition of what the modern American political debate is. Have you not been awake for the last 40 years? https://t.co/UptCqJccMC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 1, 2019

News flash…..it’s a debate and you got left behind — I’m a Rodeo Clown! (@chewbac90) August 1, 2019

If he doesn't understand how primaries work, maybe he shouldn't be running. — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐳𝐜𝐳𝐲𝐧 (@Paniszczyn) August 1, 2019

Maybe he shouldn’t.

Does Spartacus understand what a debate is? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 1, 2019

Spartacus @SenBooker goes wobbly, appears unaware that a debate is verbal combat. https://t.co/Fi66Ey3OeL — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) August 1, 2019

Speaking of Spartacus …

But Spartacus was a gladiator… https://t.co/hbSYEqd1kf — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) August 1, 2019

Maybe Cory just wants to be the only gladiator up there.

he then went on to kneecap Joe Biden. every politician is the same. total hypocrites. https://t.co/OkU1qO102d — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 1, 2019

The Dems are definitely united in their hypocrisy.