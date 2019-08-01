Cory Booker is a lover, not a fighter. He just wants all the Democratic presidential candidates to work together to defeat Donald Trump, and these damn debates are gonna screw it all up:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) warned that pitting Democratic candidates against each other during Wednesday’s debate gives President Trump an advantage.

“The person that’s enjoying this debate most right now is Donald Trump, as we pit Democrats against each other while he is working right now to take away Americans’ health care,” Booker said onstage in Detroit.

Can’t they all just get along?

It’s almost as if Cory Booker doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing up there.

Maybe he shouldn’t.

Speaking of Spartacus …

Maybe Cory just wants to be the only gladiator up there.

The Dems are definitely united in their hypocrisy.

