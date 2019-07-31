The Washington Post took great offense yesterday at Donald Trump calling them a “Russian asset.” We imagine Russia wasn’t too thrilled about it, either. After all, if you were a global superpower, would you want to be associated with something like this?
From the Magazine: Even one of Trump’s favorite foods has a hidden Russia connection https://t.co/cDHpenCxvn
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 31, 2019
Sigh.
This is an interesting piece of history with a silly news hook. https://t.co/sqP7cAwqSz
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 31, 2019
“Silly” being the operative word, here. We get that they’re trying to be cute or whatever, but it’d be a lot cuter if they hadn’t already dedicated endless months and countless man-hours to proving that Donald Trump colluded with Russia only to come up empty-handed.
Hamburgers.
This headline is about hamburgers. https://t.co/juR3wDTAAn
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 31, 2019
You're fired. https://t.co/qcRX2TpqNW pic.twitter.com/hzPJ1o4mBw
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 31, 2019
More like flame-broiled.
Pulitzer.
— Treppenwitz (@treppenwitz_me) July 31, 2019
#Journalisming https://t.co/3Xpl8z04ni
— Dark, Pscychic Force (@RealKiraDavis) July 31, 2019
Wow. That's some, ah, nice journalisming there.
— Jack Russell (@HandsomeJack71) July 31, 2019
Outstanding “journalism” here
— lil nicky donuts (@Nick__ONeill) July 31, 2019
This is totally going to restore your reputation and change how people view the media.
— All these changes & still no edit button. Guh. (@daganash) July 31, 2019
Democracy dies on a bun.
Live look at a WaPo staff meeting pic.twitter.com/3jU0choUsV
— C.G. (@DCVet36Lima) July 31, 2019
YES, RUSSIAN COLLUSION… right? LOL!
— Stush Ilic (@IlicStush) July 31, 2019
I had a white russian at a bar once. Clearly, I must be trying to overthrow the US government.
…please. stop.
— random thoughts (@musings_n) July 31, 2019
— Jon (@faroutmadman) July 31, 2019
— Ryan Storey (@Storey33) July 31, 2019
— The Real Swin Shady 🇺🇸 (@david_swinford) July 31, 2019
And with this story, it becomes official… pic.twitter.com/rrxmE45nwp
— Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) July 31, 2019
Did Sean Spicer call it or what?
And to think I mocked this talking point https://t.co/uCblu8Ilab
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 31, 2019