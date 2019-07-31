The Washington Post took great offense yesterday at Donald Trump calling them a “Russian asset.” We imagine Russia wasn’t too thrilled about it, either. After all, if you were a global superpower, would you want to be associated with something like this?

From the Magazine: Even one of Trump’s favorite foods has a hidden Russia connection https://t.co/cDHpenCxvn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 31, 2019

Sigh.

This is an interesting piece of history with a silly news hook. https://t.co/sqP7cAwqSz — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 31, 2019

“Silly” being the operative word, here. We get that they’re trying to be cute or whatever, but it’d be a lot cuter if they hadn’t already dedicated endless months and countless man-hours to proving that Donald Trump colluded with Russia only to come up empty-handed.

Hamburgers. This headline is about hamburgers. https://t.co/juR3wDTAAn — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 31, 2019

More like flame-broiled.

Wow. That's some, ah, nice journalisming there. — Jack Russell (@HandsomeJack71) July 31, 2019

Outstanding “journalism” here — lil nicky donuts (@Nick__ONeill) July 31, 2019

This is totally going to restore your reputation and change how people view the media. — All these changes & still no edit button. Guh. (@daganash) July 31, 2019

Democracy dies on a bun.

Live look at a WaPo staff meeting pic.twitter.com/3jU0choUsV — C.G. (@DCVet36Lima) July 31, 2019

YES, RUSSIAN COLLUSION… right? LOL! — Stush Ilic (@IlicStush) July 31, 2019

I had a white russian at a bar once. Clearly, I must be trying to overthrow the US government. …please. stop. — random thoughts (@musings_n) July 31, 2019

And with this story, it becomes official… pic.twitter.com/rrxmE45nwp — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) July 31, 2019

Did Sean Spicer call it or what?