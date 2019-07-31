As Jim Acosta’s constantly reminding us, it’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America. What’s say we find out how it is in Mexico? Breitbart Border and Cartel Chronicles editor in chief Brandon Darby offers a glimpse:

Body of Tortured Mexican Journalist Found in Car’s Trunk https://t.co/q5f6uCib0O — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 31, 2019

More:

Central Mexican authorities are investigating the murder of another journalist after finding his tortured body in the trunk of a car. The case marks the eighth of its kind in 2019 and the tenth since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018. On Tuesday, authorities in the central Mexican state of Morelos found the body of Rogelio Barragan, 47, a journalist with online outlet Guerrero Al Instante. The victim was bound and tortured before being placed in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta, Revista Proceso reported. Barragan’s mother identified the body, Animal Politico reported. The state is a short drive to Mexico City.

But Donald Trump’s tweets make journalists less safe or something.