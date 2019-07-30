Remember when the ACLU wasn’t a complete joke? It’s getting more and more difficult every day. Crap like this definitely doesn’t help:

Actually no.

But if you believe that, according to the ACLU, you’re just misinformed:

When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex.

Girls who are transgender are girls. Period.

The irony of the ACLU decrying “misinformation about biology and gender” while arguing that biological males are the same as biological females is not lost on us.

When did it become scientific to ignore fundamental scientific facts?

The ACLU isn’t just genuinely anti-science; they’re anti-woman, too.

You’re not helping anyone, ACLU. And that includes the transgender community.

