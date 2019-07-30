Remember when the ACLU wasn’t a complete joke? It’s getting more and more difficult every day. Crap like this definitely doesn’t help:

Let’s make this loud and clear: Transgender people have the right to participate in sports consistent with who we are. https://t.co/ZXAw1af62l — ACLU (@ACLU) July 29, 2019

Policies that prevent trans athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender exclude trans athletes from competing at all. pic.twitter.com/GdWwUEbjgV — ACLU (@ACLU) July 30, 2019

Actually no.

No they don’t. They only require people to compete against people of their own biological gender. https://t.co/7zYTwdZXAK — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) July 30, 2019

But if you believe that, according to the ACLU, you’re just misinformed:

When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex. Girls who are transgender are girls. Period.

The irony of the ACLU decrying “misinformation about biology and gender” while arguing that biological males are the same as biological females is not lost on us.

But not consistent with who they genetically are. https://t.co/zz3RNa5jRZ — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) July 30, 2019

Sports are a competition rooted in biology, not subjective self-identification. So your statement is correct, but not in the way you think it is. https://t.co/4qQMg1BJwv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 30, 2019

This has no scientific basis. Remember that next time liberals and Dems call themselves the 'party of Science'. https://t.co/Pq9nY8j2DK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 30, 2019

When did it become scientific to ignore fundamental scientific facts?

No they don’t. No one has the “right” to participate in any sport against the rules adopted by that sport or sports league. The government can’t force the NFL or NHL to require women players, either. It’s called freedom. https://t.co/11VDMXENma — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 30, 2019

No they don't. We segregate sport by sex because of the significant differences in men's and women's bodies and no amount of identity changes that. Stop trying to destroy women's sport. — Djuna Barnes (@djunasaurus) July 30, 2019

The ACLU isn’t just genuinely anti-science; they’re anti-woman, too.

Anyone who cares about “women’s rights” should be very apprehensive about this reasoning. https://t.co/l4VCs3TbC6 — Mitch G, Thats Me. (@mgcat) July 30, 2019

Hear that biological females? That’s the @ACLU telling you to sit down and shut up. https://t.co/YSayfX7rUp — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) July 30, 2019

Screw biological women; it's all about the ideology. https://t.co/K6sAeTQeWq — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) July 30, 2019

Sorry, ladies. “In the future, all the best women will be men.” —Jeremy Boreing, quoting himself. https://t.co/Pse8csDqpX — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) July 30, 2019

Male vs Female sports categories are based on sex.

Biology, not emotional feelings or internal fantasy life.

If you allow males to invade women's sports it will be devastating.

It's degrading,abusive,and absurd to expect female athletes to accept this. — IronHeaver (@IronHeaver) July 30, 2019

Let's make this LOUD and CLEAR.. Transgender people have the right to live as their authentic selves What they don't have is the right to trample on the rights of women and girls as a biological sexed category in sport or anywhere else Women's rights are human rights — kate styles (@bailey6117) July 30, 2019

by all means be YOUR authentic selves but leave female people to BE our authetic selves and compete with each other. — Clare B – PROUD – Dimyon MBE (@BDimyon) July 29, 2019

The ACLU believes it's OK for transgender persons to trample on the right of females to have their own divisions in sports. ACLU has seriously degenerated into being a far-left bulls**t organization pic.twitter.com/kbNSfTyfjR — Les Govment (@LGovment) July 30, 2019

You’re not helping anyone, ACLU. And that includes the transgender community.