As Twitchy told you earlier, Baltimore’s “We’re Not Actually Rat-Infested” narrative took a bit of a hit when a rat ran through a live shot during a story about Donald Trump’s remarks:

A rat runs through a FOX45 Baltimore Reporter’s live shot during a story on President Trump’s tweet Baltimore is rat infestedhttps://t.co/s60inZ6TtK pic.twitter.com/R4LFxsPWeK — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) July 29, 2019

Did you laugh at that? Then you’re probably a pouncing Trump supporter. At least according to Newsweek:

Rat runs through Baltimore reporter's live broadcast, Trump supporters tout as "proof" city is infested https://t.co/ZeH9iipGRP — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 30, 2019

And? And??? This is serious, you guys. Obviously Trump supporters are seizing on this rat to make Baltimore look bad.

More:

Ann Coulter, Fox News radio host Todd Starnes and several state-level Republican Party lawmakers joined thousands of right-leaning social media users in gleefully sharing the video. WCBM-AM talk radio host Bruce Elliott declared on Starnes’ radio show that the “unpleasant truth” is Trump was correct in identifying the city’s rat and crime problems which many critics said were “racist” comments. … During a later broadcast Monday, a Fox 45 Baltimore anchor described the rat’s fleeting appearance as “proof” of Trump’s complaints about parts of the city. The segment also noted Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders referred to portions of the city as “uninhabitable” in 2015, which Trump lamented on his Twitter account Monday. “During Maxine’s live shot in West Baltimore at 4 o’clock, we got some proof of what the president was talking about. Our photographer on the scene captured that, that big rat, seen running right across your screen,” she explained.

This headline is so obnoxious. The rat proved it is infested! In broad daylight! https://t.co/e4k3wodPtR — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 30, 2019

…. it is infested — R (@Ryguy0501) July 30, 2019

The city is infested. There is a PBS special on it 😂😂😂 — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 30, 2019

Well, yeah, but as Newsweek points out, the Fox affiliate that showed the rat is owned by Sinclair. So obviously this is all just some vast right-wing conspiracy.

Or maybe Baltimore just has an honest-to-goodness rat problem.

It is, you dipweeds! — Czechmate (@JaneyEJones857) July 30, 2019

You've literally lost it. A rat ran across the screen during live broadcast, and now you're trying to deny a rat infestation. Good God. — Johnny (@neuma226) July 30, 2019

Plenty of people who aren’t Trump supporters also see that rat as evidence of a rat infestation.

NARRATOR: *Everyone* should tout it as proof the city is infested. https://t.co/HLzxjTNXdP — RBe (@RBPundit) July 30, 2019

Newsweek, like Elijah Cummings, seems genuinely more upset about the fact that people are pointing out that Baltimore has a rat problem than the fact that Baltimore has a rat problem.