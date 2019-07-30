Earlier today, Donald Trump took a very public swipe at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski:

Wow! Morning Joe & Psycho ratings have really crashed. Very small audience. People are tired of hearing Fake News delivered with an anger that is not to be believed. Sad, when the show was sane, they helped get me elected. Thanks! Was on all the time. Lost all of its juice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Brzezinski fired back shortly thereafter on “Morning Joe”:

Mika Brzezinski responded live on Morning Joe to President Trump calling her a 'Psycho'. "Don’t worry, Donald, I’m not angry. I’m sad and disgusted when pathetic politicians don’t stand up to your racism." https://t.co/a0mki1GFfa — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 30, 2019

Isn’t it cute when Mika feigns righteous indignation?

Mika and her husband Morning Joe helped get Trump elected president. https://t.co/Umri7LzMpn — Sam Valley (@SamValley) July 30, 2019

And just in case she’d forgotten about that, Trump issued yet another reminder:

Just reminded my staff that Morning Joe & Psycho were with me in my room, at their request, the night I won New Hampshire. Likewise, followed me to other states…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Mika and Joe spent months falling all over each other to plant their lips on Trump’s butt. Is Trump’s “Psycho” nickname immature? Most definitely. Was MSNBC only “sane” when they promoted him? Not how it works. But he’s absolutely right about their role in his election and their intellectually dishonest about-face.