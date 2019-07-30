Earlier today, Donald Trump took a very public swipe at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski:

Brzezinski fired back shortly thereafter on “Morning Joe”:

Isn’t it cute when Mika feigns righteous indignation?

And just in case she’d forgotten about that, Trump issued yet another reminder:

Mika and Joe spent months falling all over each other to plant their lips on Trump’s butt. Is Trump’s “Psycho” nickname immature? Most definitely. Was MSNBC only “sane” when they promoted him? Not how it works. But he’s absolutely right about their role in his election and their intellectually dishonest about-face.

