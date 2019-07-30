As Twitchy told you earlier, the DCCC underwent quite the shake-up last night, canning multiple aides in response to complaints about a lack of diversity.

BREAKING … BIG SHAKEUP AT THE DCCC … Five top DCCC aides are out in a major staff shakeup following a series of @POLITICO stories about discontent with the committee https://t.co/YCCaxej3TY — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 30, 2019

Could it possibly get any more delicious than that? The answer is a resounding “Hell, yes!”

You guys:

“The idea of all DCCC staff sitting around for hours on Friday and again today to talk about this internal sh*t enrages me,” the House Democrat said. “Shut the f— up about your feelings and just focus on winning.” “You know how NRCC [National Republican Congressional Committee] spent their day Friday and today? Not sitting around talking about diversity and their feelings,” the lawmaker added. More than anything, Democrats believe the party’s campaign apparatus needs an infusion of know-how at the highest levels. As one external source put it: “They need some adults in there.”

