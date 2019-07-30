Earlier this year, chronic race-hustling sh*t-stirrer Shaun King falsely accused white man Robert Cantrell of murdering 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes (despite having gotten a tip that led police to the actual murderers). As a result, the Cantrell’s family was targeted for death threats.

But it’s all water under the bridge now, because Cantrell is dead.

Shaun King falsely accused a white man of murdering a 7-year-old black girl. That man committed suicide in jail last week. https://t.co/M6dC7VWZnA — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 30, 2019

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross reports:

A Houston-area man who social media activist Shaun King falsely accused of murdering a 7-year-old black girl late in 2018 has died from an apparent suicide after hanging himself in his jail cell earlier in July. Houston’s ABC and Fox stations reported that Robert Cantrell, 49, was found dead July 23. Cantrell had been in jail in Montgomery County, just outside of Houston, since Dec. 30, 2018, on evasion and robbery charges.

Congratulations, Shaun King. You now have even more blood on your hands.

I know you won't be but, you should be charged with being complicit. Bloods on your hands. — Vlinda (@MartinVlinda) July 30, 2019

King should be held accountable — Dr. John Kanca (@drjohnkanca3) July 30, 2019

And those who have aligned themselves with him should answer for that, as well.

"Senator Sanders, Shaun King introduced you at your campaign kickoff earlier this year. He also falsely accused a man of a hate crime murder. That man has now killed himself. What's your response?" #DemDebate https://t.co/Ej9sEpJive — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 30, 2019

Well, given CNN’s glowing profile of King after his false accusation, we doubt any of the moderators will bring it up.

Sickening. He is reprehensible. — Just June (@MissJitter) July 30, 2019

Garbage human being. Sooner or later his deeds will catch up to him — Cuquito (@cuquito_rh) July 30, 2019

Here’s hoping.

