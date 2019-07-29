Ted Cruz had some serious nerve being at LAX. Really, he should’ve known better than to show his face in public and totally deserved this reaction from fellow travelers:

So that’s how it’s gonna be, then.

Trending

Take a stand against what, exactly? Civility? Basic human decency?

That appears to be what the Tolerance Brigade is after, yes:

This is fine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: harassmentLAXmobTed Cruz