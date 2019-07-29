Ted Cruz had some serious nerve being at LAX. Really, he should’ve known better than to show his face in public and totally deserved this reaction from fellow travelers:
#TedCruz was at #LAX but folks weren’t so happy about it pic.twitter.com/uSuAiNRc2H
— naomimonster (@naomimonster1) July 29, 2019
So that’s how it’s gonna be, then.
Keep at it! Proud of these folks!
— jenbourgoyne (@jenbourgoyne) July 29, 2019
This is America and this is the most American thing you can do. pic.twitter.com/Y4AG6WdbPi
— Joe Me 4 #Bernie2020 🔥🌹 (@jomym) July 29, 2019
That's gratifying as hell
— Lenny Smyth (@CaptFancyPantz) July 29, 2019
This is the city I come from. My heart is warmed to see the people of Los Angeles stand up for what's right.
— Liberal in Mexico (@ssedway) July 29, 2019
It’s good to see people taking a stand.
— debdlund (@DebdLun) July 29, 2019
Take a stand against what, exactly? Civility? Basic human decency?
Imagine thinking screaming like this at Ted Cruz will change anything? pic.twitter.com/sFMNXlNsqZ
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 29, 2019
They should just put on brown shirts and be done with it.
— AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) July 29, 2019
That appears to be what the Tolerance Brigade is after, yes:
Politicians like @TedCruz that allow our people to be locked in cages don’t get to be comfortable in public. Those in positions of power must be held accountable for the treatment of children and families at the border. #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/C8SFMovaDS
— Voto Latino (@votolatino) July 29, 2019
Yes, if you represent abhorrent policies you should be shamed in public at every moment. Sorry no one had a milkshake
— String Bass Theory 🏒🏳️🌈📚🎵🤔⚛️ (@StringBassMotiv) July 29, 2019
That should be done to any republican that goes out in public
— 🙃 (@mrslasmith) July 29, 2019
Every single @GOP monster should be treated the same! He’s lucky is all I’m going to say!
— BayArea101🌊💨 (@elleryruiz408) July 29, 2019
Bring back stoning…
— Gatekeeper (@kennysegway) July 29, 2019
This is fine.
I’m sorry but getting seriously worried violence will become the norm.
— WhatsInAName (@WhatsIn55932917) July 29, 2019