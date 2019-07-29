We’ve known for some time that Joy Behar is not the brightest bulb, but somehow she manages to keep surprising us with her profound stupidity.

Thanks to our media firefighters, we’re still talking about Donald Trump’s remarks about Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore:

For Joy Behar, Trump’s accurate characterization of Baltimore was offensive enough. But his calling Cummings a racist was just too much for Joy Behar. Why? Because according to her, Cummings can’t possibly be a racist. Because he’s black.

No, really:

More from the Washington Examiner:

I’m trying to clarify. I’m just trying to make it clear to the audience who you are talking about. Because Elijah is the black man,” Behar said. “He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist.”

The host’s comments came after Trump went after the Maryland Democrat Saturday calling his district a “rat and rodent-infested mess” before adding that Cummings is “racist.”

Watch (via the Examiner):

Even Whoopi looks confused.

Yeah, that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

