We’ve known for some time that Joy Behar is not the brightest bulb, but somehow she manages to keep surprising us with her profound stupidity.

Thanks to our media firefighters, we’re still talking about Donald Trump’s remarks about Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore:

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

For Joy Behar, Trump’s accurate characterization of Baltimore was offensive enough. But his calling Cummings a racist was just too much for Joy Behar. Why? Because according to her, Cummings can’t possibly be a racist. Because he’s black.

No, really:

"He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist." @JoyVBehar said.https://t.co/EkCHw7Cvin — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 29, 2019

More from the Washington Examiner:

I’m trying to clarify. I’m just trying to make it clear to the audience who you are talking about. Because Elijah is the black man,” Behar said. “He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist.” The host’s comments came after Trump went after the Maryland Democrat Saturday calling his district a “rat and rodent-infested mess” before adding that Cummings is “racist.”

Watch (via the Examiner):

Even Whoopi looks confused.

Wait – racism is only one way ? — DD (@ddspatuzzi) July 29, 2019

Yeah, that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

Racism is about feeling superior over another. Any race can be that way. — Marty Graw (@MartyGraw6) July 29, 2019

Really? I believe that you should call out racism when you see it. Racism is unreasonable prejudice against a person or group of people based on their race or ethnicity. People of color can be racist, just like anyone else. — patricia rosen (@kaolin01) July 29, 2019

Even if Trump is racist (I think he is), it is outrageous and stupid to say a black person can't be a racist. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) July 29, 2019

It's racist to say black people can't be racist. — Meme Wars (@MemeWars3) July 29, 2019

How racist – a black man can't be racist. If we're all equal then a black person calling a white person cracker or calling a Native American a red skin is just as racist as either one of those groups using a derogatory term about a black person. Equality means equal. — Susiesunshine101 (@abcgirl99569610) July 29, 2019

Wow. Just wow. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — ChrisQross302s (@skinnystowe) July 29, 2019

That’s the stupidest remark I’ve read today. — C.R.P.G.M (@crpgmcnamara) July 29, 2019