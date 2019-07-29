It’s not just Democratic presidential hopefuls who are tripping all over themselves to kiss Al Sharpton’s ring today. Sharpton’s MSNBC colleague Joe Scarborough is right there with them:

Thanks to those reminding me of how stridently Al Sharpton and I opposed each other 20 years ago. We take pride in our friendship today because of that history, recognizing Jesus’s words that all have fallen short of God’s glory and we should forgive each others 70 x 7 times. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 29, 2019

He’s come a long way, baby.

“We’re on the same payroll now so all good” — Sowzees (@Sowzees) July 29, 2019

Did Al Sharpton acknowledge that he’s “fallen short of God’s glory” and we all just missed it?

I missed when Sharpton renounced anti-Semitism. Do tell. — A$AP Emily NO Place Like America: Free Rocky! (@emilykholcomb) July 29, 2019

So being a Jewhater is OK now? — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevy15) July 29, 2019

*You* forgave him for what he said about *us*? How expedient of you — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 29, 2019

AL has NEVER apologized for any of his lies. — Rob Ervin (@The_AZ_Warrior) July 29, 2019

Sharpton has never publicly apologized for inciting race riots against Jews in Crown Heights (which led to the stabbing murder of Yankel Rosenbaum), for inciting the firebombing of a Jewish store in Harlem, or for his role in the Tawana Brawley farce. https://t.co/0qyRCYv6to — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 29, 2019

Shorter @JoeNBC: “Al has said some disgusting bigoted things and has attempted to ruin people with lies. But we’re totes cool now even though he’s never apologized. Cuz, I mean, orange man bad.” https://t.co/EMdtoA2YBS — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) July 29, 2019

If Jesus were here, he’d no doubt say the same thing.

Oh, so you're good friends with a man who never took responsibility for inciting violent riots against Jews and "white interlopers" because of Jesus? https://t.co/ITtPI2ps0l — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 29, 2019

'And the Lord said onto him, embrace all those will help your rating$.' — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 29, 2019

Hiding behind Jesus Christ to defend an antisemite for convenience is hilariously bad. — Just Kaitlin Again (@thefactualprep) July 29, 2019

Is Joe actually trying to take credit for rehabbing a guy who still admits no wrongdoing for his rabid anti-Semitism? And invoking JESUS??? Is there any bad character with power Joe has NOT sucked up to? https://t.co/A6QiYmExt0 — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 29, 2019

I look forward to Joe applying this biblical standard with appropriate fairness over the coming years. https://t.co/q4HJLqVeQa — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) July 29, 2019

That’s sarcasm of course. Joe will do no such thing.

TFW your views on people are completely dependent on what is convenient/beneficial for you at the time. You also constantly promoted Trump a few years ago, but now compare him to George Wallace. Neither Sharpton or Trump have changed. You just don't have principles. https://t.co/nkIf8G1j4D — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 29, 2019

He needs to just own who he is–a ratings whore with no moral compass. The moral hectoring and holier than thou pomposity is too much. — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 29, 2019

It really is.

Thanks for reminding us of your habit of associating with the worst people in the country. https://t.co/3jFjFVzHTB — BT (@back_ttys) July 29, 2019

If you think Al Sharpton is a moral paragon because Trump went after him on Twitter, you need to seriously rethink your life. Maybe take some time off, roam the desert, eat some dirt, shove sand up your nose, munch on some scorpions, check yourself into a hospital. — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 29, 2019

