It’s not just Democratic presidential hopefuls who are tripping all over themselves to kiss Al Sharpton’s ring today. Sharpton’s MSNBC colleague Joe Scarborough is right there with them:

He’s come a long way, baby.

Did Al Sharpton acknowledge that he’s “fallen short of God’s glory” and we all just missed it?

Trending

If Jesus were here, he’d no doubt say the same thing.

That’s sarcasm of course. Joe will do no such thing.

It really is.

***

Related:

The Bulwark’s Molly Jong-Fast can’t handle Donald Trump suggesting that ‘civil rights leader’ Al Sharpton is racist

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al SharptonDonald TrumpJesusJoe ScarboroughMSNBC