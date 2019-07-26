Hey, maybe next week’s Democratic debates won’t be total snoozefest’s after all. Apparently Andrew Yang’s got something big planned:
I would like to signal to the press that I will be attacking Michael Bennet at next week’s debate. Sorry @MichaelBennet but you know what you did.
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 26, 2019
Well, crap. Now we have to watch.
A ruse to get more speaking time during the upcoming debate? Genius if it is.
— Sure that's it. (@BeoursBeours) July 26, 2019
— Tony (@TittyTyrantTony) July 26, 2019
***
Update:
It didn’t take long for Bennet to respond:
Andrew, how did you know I got a C in precalculus in high school — on the retake. https://t.co/3ZdlC0PnLx
— Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 26, 2019
This is fun.