Hey, maybe next week’s Democratic debates won’t be total snoozefest’s after all. Apparently Andrew Yang’s got something big planned:

I would like to signal to the press that I will be attacking Michael Bennet at next week’s debate. Sorry @MichaelBennet but you know what you did. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 26, 2019

Well, crap. Now we have to watch.

A ruse to get more speaking time during the upcoming debate? Genius if it is. — Sure that's it. (@BeoursBeours) July 26, 2019

***

Update:

It didn’t take long for Bennet to respond:

Andrew, how did you know I got a C in precalculus in high school — on the retake. https://t.co/3ZdlC0PnLx — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 26, 2019

This is fun.