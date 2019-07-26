We knew Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler was taking Robert Mueller’s anticlimactic testimony hard, but now we’re really starting to worry about him:

House Judiciary Cmte. will file an application today for the grand jury material underlying the Mueller report, Chairman Nadler says. pic.twitter.com/TYBcpH7QIq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 26, 2019

He’s convinced there’s a method to his madness:

Rep. Jerry Nadler defends Robert Mueller, calling him a "man of honor and integrity." "Some have argued that because Director Mueller was reluctant to testify and seemed older than some remembered him, his work is somehow diminished. It is not." https://t.co/IriCx1RECl pic.twitter.com/QtbJ7UGSzd — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2019

Did you catch this?

So Nadler just cited Mueller's exchange with Rep. Ted Lieu about OLC indictment as a major moment from the hearing. But Mueller later clarified that… — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) July 26, 2019

Mueller indeed clarified his earlier remarks. Ted Lieu suggested that someone got to Mueller. But Nadler appears to just not care.

Correct. Mueller clarified this exchange just an hour later: he was NOT saying he would charge Trump without the OLC opinion. It was explicit. The left continues misrepresenting the Mueller report and misleading about its implications. This is just the latest in a long trend. https://t.co/oJ33hoOD8Z — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 26, 2019

Says a lot that Nadler's position that he forced to rely on a Mueller answer that was corrected in the record. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 26, 2019

Says it all, really.

Fake it till ya make it https://t.co/1ATT3oZU7c — Meech (@michi83) July 26, 2019