Bill de Blasio is a tough guy. Never forget that.

But just in case you do, here’s his reminder:

Bill de Blasio: Trump ‘Will Not Be Welcome Back in New York City’ After Presidency https://t.co/CJspeqiGk3 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 26, 2019

This is not a drill:

Donald Trump seems to have a lot to say about New York City lately. So I issued him a challenge last night @BuzzFeed. pic.twitter.com/q3TB7d9pNO — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 26, 2019

Did we mention he’s tough?

what does this mean https://t.co/qrEBiXuabp — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 26, 2019

It means Bill de Blasio means business.

Instead of "Send Her Back" it's "Don't Come Back". https://t.co/0RyjW9RdKV — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2019

We’ve come a long way, baby.

How accepting and tolerant of the left. — Just My Thoughts (@JustMyOpinions4) July 26, 2019

Bill de Blasio’s not even president yet and already he’s acting like a little dictator.

That’s not how mayoring works https://t.co/9WDFkjmvce — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 26, 2019

Sounds like something a facist would say. — Bob Thomas (@liobserver) July 26, 2019

DeBlasio confuses title of “mayor” with “king.” https://t.co/uQX9vUg08z — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 26, 2019

Oh well. We’re sure that Donald Trump will take de Blasio very seriously, at least.

* Trump moves back to New York City after his presidency “Ah damn. Nevertheless.” https://t.co/7kzsvQSaHH — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2019

Heh.

you go first tho https://t.co/VUeeiPMByj — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 26, 2019

Actually, Bill de Blasio is probably a lot more likely to be forced out of New York City.

Bill de Blasio might not be welcomed back in NYC. — Betsy Ross (@polisands) July 26, 2019

Pretty sure that de Blasio is the one that is not welcome in New York City even by his own constituents — Steve (@SVH2) July 26, 2019

Somewhat related: Bill de Blasio not welcome in New York City during mayoralty https://t.co/7dKsXUYbsG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 26, 2019

