Bill de Blasio is a tough guy. Never forget that.

But just in case you do, here’s his reminder:

This is not a drill:

Did we mention he’s tough?

Trending

It means Bill de Blasio means business.

We’ve come a long way, baby.

Bill de Blasio’s not even president yet and already he’s acting like a little dictator.

Oh well. We’re sure that Donald Trump will take de Blasio very seriously, at least.

Heh.

Actually, Bill de Blasio is probably a lot more likely to be forced out of New York City.

***

Related:

So presidential! Bill de Blasio isn’t doing anything about attacks on NYC Jews except falsely blaming ‘white supremacy’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioDonald TrumpNew York City