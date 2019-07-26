Bill de Blasio is a tough guy. Never forget that.
But just in case you do, here’s his reminder:
Bill de Blasio: Trump ‘Will Not Be Welcome Back in New York City’ After Presidency https://t.co/CJspeqiGk3
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 26, 2019
This is not a drill:
Donald Trump seems to have a lot to say about New York City lately.
So I issued him a challenge last night @BuzzFeed. pic.twitter.com/q3TB7d9pNO
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 26, 2019
Did we mention he’s tough?
lol wut https://t.co/g8i2FiwFJt
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 26, 2019
what does this mean https://t.co/qrEBiXuabp
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 26, 2019
It means Bill de Blasio means business.
Instead of "Send Her Back" it's "Don't Come Back". https://t.co/0RyjW9RdKV
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2019
We’ve come a long way, baby.
How accepting and tolerant of the left.
— Just My Thoughts (@JustMyOpinions4) July 26, 2019
Bill de Blasio’s not even president yet and already he’s acting like a little dictator.
That’s not how mayoring works https://t.co/9WDFkjmvce
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 26, 2019
Sounds like something a facist would say.
— Bob Thomas (@liobserver) July 26, 2019
Things authoritarians say… https://t.co/CXkZMdX30G
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) July 26, 2019
DeBlasio confuses title of “mayor” with “king.” https://t.co/uQX9vUg08z
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 26, 2019
Oh well. We’re sure that Donald Trump will take de Blasio very seriously, at least.
* Trump moves back to New York City after his presidency
“Ah damn. Nevertheless.” https://t.co/7kzsvQSaHH
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2019
Heh.
you go first tho https://t.co/VUeeiPMByj
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 26, 2019
Actually, Bill de Blasio is probably a lot more likely to be forced out of New York City.
Bill de Blasio might not be welcomed back in NYC.
— Betsy Ross (@polisands) July 26, 2019
Pretty sure that de Blasio is the one that is not welcome in New York City even by his own constituents
— Steve (@SVH2) July 26, 2019
Somewhat related: Bill de Blasio not welcome in New York City during mayoralty https://t.co/7dKsXUYbsG
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 26, 2019
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2019
