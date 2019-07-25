We hope you can forgive us for not covering this the other day. But stupidity like this deserves to be highlighted, even if it’s a few days late.

As Twitchy told you on Monday, Vox’s Aaron Rupar very dishonestly — and very creepily — mischaracterized Donald Trump’s remarks at TPUSA’s Teen Student Action Summit about human trafficking:

Trump is sharing his disturbing kidnapping women fantasies with conservative youth pic.twitter.com/4u3rjRJvyv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2019

Unsurprisingly, that wasn’t Rupar’s only attempt to draw attention to something that didn’t actually happen. He also breathlessly reported this:

Trump makes a hand gesture while saying AOC's name pic.twitter.com/2266fEvlWE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2019

Dear God, the horror! Wait … what?

You mean this one? pic.twitter.com/534qsZ0uNp — Brian Tschirhart (@brian_tsch) July 24, 2019

Weird that a "journalist" considers this news or tweet worthy. There are multiple pics out there of @AOC and Obama using same hand gesture. — todd seagers (@toddseagers) July 24, 2019

Not weird when you consider that the “journalist” is Aaron Rupar. It also shouldn’t come as a surprise that a fellow “journalist” like dedicated Al Jazeera host and Hamas propagandist Mehdi Hasan is all over Rupar’s scoop:

It’s a white power symbol, invoked by Trump as he mentions the name of a woman of colour. But hey, don’t worry: Obama once saluted a Marine with a coffee cup in one hand and it was a proper controversy for days. https://t.co/44uXMpBtuT — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 24, 2019

We’re actually pretty worried. About Mehdi, that is. It’s clear that he’s not well.

Jees. You really are ridiculous in your outrage with this. No wonder Trump fans love winding you up, it's so easy! AOC. A-OK. That's all it is. — Richard Briers (@aarghbee) July 24, 2019

The myth that this hand gesture is a symbol of white power was started by a troll on 4chan. The gesture has been used for ages, typically meaning 'OK'.

That guy should get some sort of award for effective trolling. — YamIhere?⏳⭐️⭐️⭐️🇳🇴🇺🇸🤡🌍 (@YIhere) July 24, 2019

it's both hilarious and infuriating how serious oatmeal-brained people take themselves pic.twitter.com/2QdlooT1X6 — 16 Handles fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) July 25, 2019

Can’t both Obama’s and Trump’s gestures be dumb to report on? — flabbergasted (2nd most gullible in America) (@observeaddict) July 25, 2019

I don't remember that. I do remember Obama scratching his face with his middle finger when he talked about Hillary. Donald Trump may be many things. Passive-aggressive is not one of them. https://t.co/SWzWSEAdCx — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) July 25, 2019

Have you never seen him speak? He does it ALL the time. It is a hand gesture, that is pretty common. There are valid criticisms of Trump, when you pull this crap, you negate anything valid you may say🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) July 25, 2019

You’d think Qatar could afford propagandists that aren’t brain dead. — Definitely not Jonathan Kopp (@JonathanKopp95) July 25, 2019

You’d think!

