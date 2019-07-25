You might want to sit down for this white-hot HuffPost scoop about Pete Buttigieg’s problematic high school:

Whoa, you guys. Whoa:

The Roman Catholic high school that Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg attended has a policy against hiring educators in same-sex relationships, HuffPost has learned. This means even Buttigieg, the nation’s first openly gay White House contender, would not be able to get a job at his alma mater on the basis of his sexuality.

“The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (in Indiana) requires our educators to adhere to Catholic teachings on the respect for the dignity of all persons and on marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” diocese spokeswoman Jennifer Simerman said in an e-mail.

According to diocese policy, entering into a same-sex relationship or marriage is “incompatible with the mission of the Catholic school educator,” Simerman wrote.

We’re shocked — shocked! — to find that Catholicism is going on in there!

Trending

Just some parting food for thought for HuffPost to chew on:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CatholicCatholic high schoolCatholicismHuffPostHuffPost QueerLGBTQPete Buttigieg