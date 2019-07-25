You might want to sit down for this white-hot HuffPost scoop about Pete Buttigieg’s problematic high school:
The Catholic high school attended by Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay 2020 presidential candidate whose campaign already has exceeded expectations, has a policy against hiring educators in same-sex relationships. https://t.co/bc8OB58kaf
Whoa, you guys. Whoa:
The Roman Catholic high school that Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg attended has a policy against hiring educators in same-sex relationships, HuffPost has learned. This means even Buttigieg, the nation’s first openly gay White House contender, would not be able to get a job at his alma mater on the basis of his sexuality.
“The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (in Indiana) requires our educators to adhere to Catholic teachings on the respect for the dignity of all persons and on marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” diocese spokeswoman Jennifer Simerman said in an e-mail.
According to diocese policy, entering into a same-sex relationship or marriage is “incompatible with the mission of the Catholic school educator,” Simerman wrote.
Huge if true
We’re shocked — shocked! — to find that Catholicism is going on in there!
*Catholic School* https://t.co/sQjHh9sVOC
Breaking: Catholic school is Catholic https://t.co/DIT77qjBuP
So it’s a Catholic high school. https://t.co/HzzE5kMnOe
Well yeah, they're Catholic.
Will yea, they're a Catholic school
Uh, Because it’s a catholic school, dumbasses
It’s possible they are holding to the tenets of their religion.
How dare Catholics act like Catholics
This is perhaps my most unpopular opinion but I don’t mind if private Catholic institutions have rules like these. I do mind when those same institutions don’t have rules they enforce regarding divorced teachers or unmarried teachers who are cohabitating. https://t.co/EWnEWyLjaQ
Just some parting food for thought for HuffPost to chew on:
Should huffpostqueer be forced to hire people who donated to prop 8?
Progressive websites: 'We only hire those who hold strong progressive views and are dedicated to supporting our social and political goals.'
Progressive websites reporting on religious schools with strict rules on sexual practice: 'ANTI-LGBTQ SCHOOL WON'T HIRE GAYS!!!'
