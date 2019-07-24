As Twitchy told you, Robert Mueller kicked off his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee by driving a stake through the Resistance’s great gotcha hope:

Mueller adding a correction to his testimony this morning… "I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu who said, and I quote, 'you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.' That is not the correct way to say it." pic.twitter.com/H0iUJ03nyi — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 24, 2019

The only person more disappointed than Ted Lieu might be professor and Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson, who, as part of one of his trademarked endless threads, had cited Mueller’s initial remarks as a game changer:

66/ BREAKING NEWS: Mueller Says He Didn't Indict Trump on Obstruction Due to OLC Opinion, in Response to Questioning By Ted Lieu (D-CA) — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 24, 2019

The Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi tried to burst Seth’s bubble:

This isn’t breaking news. Mueller said this to Nadler 2 hours ago. https://t.co/95KVRryLIY — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 24, 2019

But Seth wasn’t having it:

We'll see how your take holds up as the day goes on, Siraj. The Lieu-Mueller exchange is historic and will lead every news broadcast tonight. Domestically and internationally. https://t.co/PzA3i5Hmgy — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 24, 2019

Yes, Seth. We’ll see. Oh, look, there it is:

Mueller corrects his exchange with Lieu. It's not what Democrats wanted it to be. Said he wasn't saying he would charge Trump if not for OLC opinion. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 24, 2019

Seth Abramson hardest hit https://t.co/fxwHekZJkh — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 24, 2019

But Seth totally expected this turn of events, you guys:

113/ Mueller is now *withdrawing* the statement he previously made earlier to Ted Lieu (D-CA). I expected he would do this. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 24, 2019

Sure, Jan. Bless your heart.

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/yaKvB1qmwo — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) July 24, 2019

Lol no you didn’t. — Jeremiah (@JJDoebler) July 24, 2019

Last word to Hashmi. We’d say he’s more than earned it:

Hey, @SethAbramson, you wanna tweet a 69-part thread saying how I was right or nah? https://t.co/bHyTd4XiHm — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 24, 2019

We’re looking forward to it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.