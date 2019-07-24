As Twitchy told you, Robert Mueller kicked off his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee by driving a stake through the Resistance’s great gotcha hope:

The only person more disappointed than Ted Lieu might be professor and Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson, who, as part of one of his trademarked endless threads, had cited Mueller’s initial remarks as a game changer:

The Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi tried to burst Seth’s bubble:

But Seth wasn’t having it:

Trending

Yes, Seth. We’ll see. Oh, look, there it is:

But Seth totally expected this turn of events, you guys:

Sure, Jan. Bless your heart.

Last word to Hashmi. We’d say he’s more than earned it:

We’re looking forward to it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mueller hearingMueller testimonyRobert MuellerSeth AbramsonSiraj HashmiTed Lieu