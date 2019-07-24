Legal analyst Susan Hennessey isn’t the only one at CNN still clinging bitterly to hope that Robert Mueller put the nail in Trump’s coffin today. It seems the whole network is right there with her:

This is not a drill:

Trending

They really are.

Look: Donald Trump hardly came out of the hearings smelling like roses, but it should be clear to anyone listening to Mueller’s testimony that the Resistance failed to get the outcome they were so feverishly hoping for.

And now, once again, CNN looks desperate and silly.

Maybe next time.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterchyronCNNMueller hearingMueller testimonyRobert Mueller