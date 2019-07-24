Legal analyst Susan Hennessey isn’t the only one at CNN still clinging bitterly to hope that Robert Mueller put the nail in Trump’s coffin today. It seems the whole network is right there with her:

Banner on @CNNSitRoom: "Mueller: Trump was not exonerated, Russia's election attack was no hoax and investigation was no witch hunt." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 24, 2019

This is not a drill:

CNN’s chyron writers overcompensating pic.twitter.com/dTSD0XxBa8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 24, 2019

They really are.

Look: Donald Trump hardly came out of the hearings smelling like roses, but it should be clear to anyone listening to Mueller’s testimony that the Resistance failed to get the outcome they were so feverishly hoping for.

And now, once again, CNN looks desperate and silly.

CNN still trying to keep the impeachment dream alive. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) July 24, 2019

Surprised the writer didn’t reduce the font size and just write “aaaahhhhh” repeatedly. — vizz504 (@vizz504) July 24, 2019

Maybe next time.