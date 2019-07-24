Who knew amnesia was so contagious?

As Twitchy told you earlier, media firefighters seized on Robert Mueller’s remarks about Russia trying to interfere in U.S. elections “as we sit here,” conveniently forgetting that Russia’s efforts began well before Donald Trump was inaugurated. Chuck Schumer, too, appears to have forgotten who was running the country in 2016:

Better question: Why did Senate Minority Leader Schumer wait until after 2016 to be this outraged about Russian election meddling attempts?

