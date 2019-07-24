Who knew amnesia was so contagious?

As Twitchy told you earlier, media firefighters seized on Robert Mueller’s remarks about Russia trying to interfere in U.S. elections “as we sit here,” conveniently forgetting that Russia’s efforts began well before Donald Trump was inaugurated. Chuck Schumer, too, appears to have forgotten who was running the country in 2016:

It is past time to protect our elections from interference. The Mueller report found that Putin interfered in our 2016 elections in a “sweeping and systematic” fashion. So why is @SenateMajLdr McConnell leaving bipartisan election security bills in his legislative graveyard? pic.twitter.com/JhgtgyXulV — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 24, 2019

Better question: Why did Senate Minority Leader Schumer wait until after 2016 to be this outraged about Russian election meddling attempts?

How could Obama have let that happen? — JackNYCNY (@JackNycny) July 24, 2019

Why didn’t Obama? Started under him and he knew and did nothing. — s (@sarasdgv) July 24, 2019

Who was the President in 2016 Chuck and what did he do about it? Not a damn thing. Why? Ask @HillaryClinton — JohnMack (@JohnMack18) July 24, 2019

