Man. Is today a rough day for the Democrats or what? On the heels of the Mueller hearings failing to deliver the fatal blow to Donald Trump comes this news from the Justice Department:

DOJ sends letter to Speaker Pelosi informing her that there will not be a prosecution going forward on AG Barr and Treasury Sec Ross over contempt. pic.twitter.com/sXlUIDfgtf — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) July 24, 2019

Welp.

"Please to not hesitate to contact me if you would like to discuss this matter further." 😹 — Andreas Backhaus (@AndreasShrugged) July 24, 2019

lmao! — Mike Price (@MikeBPrice) July 24, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Chicago Guy 69 (@ChicagoGuy6969) July 24, 2019

That the DOJ cited the Obama administration’s handling of Fast and Furious as precedent is just the icing on the cake.

Can’t say I predicted the Republican-led DOJ would be favorably citing the Obama administration’s course of action in the Fast and Furious probe, but here we are. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 24, 2019

Yeah, here we are. Who could’ve foreseen this?

Yes who could have imagined that letting Democrats get away with corruption would set a precedent that would later be used by people on the other side too https://t.co/lMJdQ3Yeki — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) July 24, 2019

The media and left are constantly surprised and outraged that the right has the gall to remember things that Democrats did and then try to do the same — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) July 24, 2019

The journalist who covered for the DOJ's corruption during the Obama administration is shocked that is now being used against his political allies. — BT (@back_ttys) July 24, 2019

Tough break.