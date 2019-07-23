Donald Trump’s tweets about the Squad have gotten him into some trouble, but if we’re being honest, it’s tough to argue with this particular assessment of them:

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

But Stephen King wasn’t about to let a little thing like accuracy stand in his way:

Lies. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 22, 2019

Show us where the lie is, Stephen.

The first bit is debatable, however it is a fact that "the squad" voted again the bill to fund humanitarian aid on the border, and they continually call for the abolishment of ICE, and DHS. Sorry Steve, i love ya man, but stick to fiction/fantasy, your not good at politicing. — C (@CMancini04092) July 23, 2019

It’s actually true. — John 14:6 (@Thetruth_KJB) July 23, 2019

You are blind — John (@ajx42002) July 23, 2019

Your novels are for stories. Your comments belong in your story. Hes not lying and you know it. — Noni V (@Valstay) July 23, 2019

Someone is not just writing fiction, but living fiction….. — Zup (@PITTZUP) July 23, 2019

True story. Stephen King lives in a world where he can brazenly tweet out bald-faced lies and then turn around and shame Donald Trump for saying something that’s actually true.

Liar, heal thyself.