Donald Trump’s tweets about the Squad have gotten him into some trouble, but if we’re being honest, it’s tough to argue with this particular assessment of them:

But Stephen King wasn’t about to let a little thing like accuracy stand in his way:

Show us where the lie is, Stephen.

True story. Stephen King lives in a world where he can brazenly tweet out bald-faced lies and then turn around and shame Donald Trump for saying something that’s actually true.

Liar, heal thyself.

