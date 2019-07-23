Late-night hosts have been throwing softballs at Democratic politicians for ages, but all of a sudden it’s a problem. At least according to the Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern:

Stephen Colbert went *very* easy on anti-science presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. It was pretty embarrassing. https://t.co/AzsLmEgj9G — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) July 23, 2019

Actually, what’s really embarrassing is that a supposed journalist is looking to Stephen Effing Colbert to get the job done. Is it annoying and eyeroll-inducing when guys like Colbert rail against conservatives while giving liberals tongue baths? Yes, but it’s not exactly news that that’s how they roll. So why is Stern so miffed about Colbert’s interview with Williamson? What else did he expect?

Didn’t realize he was a hard-hitting journalist out for the truth. — David Phillipich (@DavePhillipich) July 23, 2019

He’s not a journalist jfc. — A (@Aposter1228) July 23, 2019

He's not a journalist. — Westly Ahlschlager (@AhlschlagerWest) July 23, 2019

Hey Einstein, maybe late night talk shows arent the place people want to see “hard hitting” questions? — Matthew Ward (@eddthehyena) July 23, 2019

Maybe the problem is counting on comedians to hold politicians accountable. https://t.co/LY3zzQBMZe — BT (@back_ttys) July 23, 2019

I remember when these people were mad at Major Garrett, an actual journalist, for asking Obama a tough question. Now they get mad when late-night hosts don't sufficiently "destroy" their political opponents. — BT (@back_ttys) July 23, 2019

Maybe because you shouldn’t expect a late nite talk show host to be your beacon for hard hitting journalism, dumbass. — Lucky 7 (@LuckySevin) July 23, 2019

Journalists relying on ppl like Stephen Colbert to do their jobs for them is kinda like having climate scientists have Bill Nye do their jobs for them — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 23, 2019

Accurate.

Interesting how Marlow is attempting to hold Colbert (who isnt a journalist and is a late night host) to a higher standard than those at his own publication. Journalism is dead in this country — Steve Powell (@Powow22) July 23, 2019

What makes Stern’s disappointment even more ridiculous is the fact that it’s taken Marianne Williamson, of all people, to light a fire under the media! Until she came around, journalists apparently didn’t realize that they’re supposed to confront Democrats on thorny issues. Williamson’s a loon with a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the nomination, but it really does seem like the media have it in for her. Guess they don’t want someone who’s actually kind of likable (in a quirky sort of way) throwing a wrench into their preferred candidates’ games.

You really have some weird grudge against Williamson. — Lesley Nobles (@pdxinertia) July 23, 2019

But for the first time we got to hear what she has to say clearly away from the mass ridicule she gets in the media. — M.Robbie🔥 (@lulu_main) July 23, 2019

So much anger for an outsider candidate. Now that she’s making sense and the public is starting to pay some attention the knives are coming out. — Bill Amutis (@billamutis) July 23, 2019

Should he attack a guest? And a woman who has a very compassionate message? No, he shouldn’t have. Stop seeing every political person as a chance to pounce. He knows that most feel derision for her-but she’s not a hate filled prick. Leave well enough alone. — @treibers (@TreiberS) July 23, 2019

Marlow really does need climb down off that high horse.

It couldn’t possibly have been more embarrassing then your guys’ hit piece on Mariano Rivera… I’m still so disappointed in that shameful hit piece. — (((Josh Mosios))) (@JMosios) July 23, 2019

No kidding.