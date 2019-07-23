Adam Jentleson, who served as Harry Reid’s chief of staff, is very concerned about the GOP weaponizing things against the Democrats:

In 2011 Republicans used the debt ceiling to cripple Obama and impose trillions in cuts. Today, Dem leaders agreed to lift the debt ceiling for the remainder of Trump’s presidency but reimpose it in 2021, when Republicans could again use it to cripple a Democratic president. https://t.co/fHH2m25IkB — Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢 (@AJentleson) July 22, 2019

I’ve been asking around for defenses of this deal and the main rationale being offered is that top Democrats don’t think McConnell will weaponize the debt ceiling against a Democratic president in 2021. We saw him block Garland with our own eyes. It’s as bad as it looks. — Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢 (@AJentleson) July 22, 2019

Top Democrats apparently didn’t think Harry Reid nuking the filibuster would be used against them, either. They should’ve listened to Cocaine Mitch.

Hard to believe anyone could utter such a thing. But we just read that Politico article with prominent Dems decrying idea of "playing revenge" with judicial process (as tho it's about 'revenge,' rather than protecting equal rights or public services), so no I'm not optimistic. https://t.co/jSzgJPlYkP — Taniel (@Taniel) July 23, 2019

Former New Republic hack and current Crooked Media hack Brian Beutler is still smarting over what Mitch McConnell did to Merrick Garland (may he rest in peace). But let him be clear: it’s definitely not because his and the Left’s feelings are hurt. No, sirree:

People aren't mad that McConnell stole the Garland seat because their feelings are hurt. They're mad because unless and until the theft is remedied, the court will mete out illegitimate injustice that hurts regular people for decades. https://t.co/fKCWo7BBSq — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 23, 2019

For a guy who’s not mad because his feelings are hurt, he sure sounds like a guy who’s mad because his feelings are hurt.

Do you ever not whine or preen? — YupItsMe (@Thomasdiscerns) July 23, 2019

No.

GP Democrats/Progressives *are* mad because their feelings are hurt. Dems/Progs are also mad because they don't understand the Constitution. Dems/Progs are further mad because Dems/Progs think if they don't get their way, they must have been robbed, which they weren't. https://t.co/ZHgzX9bJdw — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 23, 2019

you believe this unironically? Because I have news for you. — Matthew Roth (@MatthewJRoth) July 23, 2019

The seat wasn't stolen. — Joe (@JoeFL65) July 23, 2019

Sen. McConnell implored Sen. Reid not to change the rules…He didn't listen…Your side accosted the McConnell family…Enjoy dealing with Cocaine Mitch henceforth…..😎… — bigskyguy (@charleyflanigan) July 23, 2019

Wouldn’t illegitimate injustice equal legitimate justice? — BigDogDad (@BigDogDad2) July 23, 2019

Fair question. One that can be answered with this evergreen response to Brian: