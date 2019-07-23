Last week, the New York Times decided to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo space program by calling attention to NASA’s “gender bias” problem:

Apparently the New York Times wanted to call attention to gender bias in space exploration so badly that they straight-up invented some:

Trending

“Misstated the genders.” Seems like a fancy way of saying “We didn’t feel like letting inconvenient facts get in the way of our convenient narrative.”

And speaking of “you had one job” things, take a look at this:

So close, NYT! You guys almost had it!

Maybe the NYT should just sit out this whole “space” thing for a while.

