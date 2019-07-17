As Twitchy told you, the RNC has released a new ad targeting the “Squad” for their inflammatory rhetoric, which looks even worse in light of the recent attack on a Tacoma ICE facility.

But Washington Post firefighter Dave Weigel apparently thinks it’s wrong to suggest that bad people might be motivated by the language of Ayanna Pressley and the other Squad members:

This speech appears in a new RNC video, which links it directly to a man’s attempt to bomb an ICE facility https://t.co/jHwsD5DHFn — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 17, 2019

The nerve of the RNC, tying the Squad’s incendiary language about ICE to an Antifa terrorist’s — who repeatedly invoked AOC’s “concentration camps” smear in his manifesto — attack on an ICE facility! Who do they think they are? The media?

It's not as solid connection as Jared Loughner and Sarah Palin's website targets. — Holden (@Holden114) July 17, 2019

Heh.

But seriously, we’re wondering why firefighters like Dave only seem to be concerned about so-called inflammatory rhetoric when it’s coming from the Right.

Are we no longer doing that thing where we connect politician rhetoric to violent actions motivated by the same ideology? https://t.co/8m2jRFJSPQ — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) July 17, 2019

It’s so hard to keep track!

This reminds me quite a lot of the “Maxine Waters literally called on Democrats to attack Republicans” stuff that burned up in September 2018 and didn’t really affect the midterms. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 17, 2019

So Maxine Waters urging her minions to harass Trump administration officials in public places was just a whole lotta nothing. The Squad’s systematic campaign to put targets on ICE and CBP’s backs are a whole lotta nothing.

But heaven help you if you call them names.