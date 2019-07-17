Gee, we’re really sorry we missed this tweet from Ron Perlman earlier this week. But better late than never, right? Because this definitely deserves a spotlight:
Using the c-word is always a sign you’re winning an argument. Homophobia is a nice touch, too. But vulgarity aside, does Ron realize who he’s actually railing against?
Sounds like Hollywood to me.
It sound like Hollywood to me.
You mean Hollywood?
You mean Hollywood…
You just described Hollywood.
Dude…. You're talking about Hollywood….
I thought you were talking about Hollywood.
I think you just described most of Hollywood.
You spelt hollywood wrong 🙈
The Trump administration runs Hollywood?
Might be a career killer to talk about Hollywood that way.
::looks at box office for Perlman movies::
Never mind. Carry on.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 17, 2019
Ouch.
You mean Hollywood.
But I see your problem there Ronnie. pic.twitter.com/RaeOpgUgl8
— Owen Thomas (@OwenThomas520) July 16, 2019
Ron’s definitely got a problem here.
What are you going to do about it? Pee on your hand again?
— Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) July 17, 2019
Imagine a man that pisses on his own hands instead of confronting a rapist. https://t.co/tHTxPRCGya
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 17, 2019
If you will.