Gee, we’re really sorry we missed this tweet from Ron Perlman earlier this week. But better late than never, right? Because this definitely deserves a spotlight:

Using the c-word is always a sign you’re winning an argument. Homophobia is a nice touch, too. But vulgarity aside, does Ron realize who he’s actually railing against?

Sounds like Hollywood to me. — EC_Lee (@BigLee2A) July 16, 2019

It sound like Hollywood to me. — Slip in Jimmy (@dog_slip) July 16, 2019

You mean Hollywood? — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) July 17, 2019

You mean Hollywood… — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) July 17, 2019

You just described Hollywood. — LiterallyTinaFail🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱 (@KristinBoymom) July 17, 2019

Dude…. You're talking about Hollywood…. — Still Not Sayin' (@SayinStill) July 17, 2019

I thought you were talking about Hollywood. — The Head Game (@The_HeadGame) July 16, 2019

I think you just described most of Hollywood. — Burgandy (@JennieNielsen16) July 17, 2019

You spelt hollywood wrong 🙈 — Holster (@MissHollyJB) July 17, 2019

The Trump administration runs Hollywood? — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) July 17, 2019

Might be a career killer to talk about Hollywood that way. ::looks at box office for Perlman movies:: Never mind. Carry on. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 17, 2019

Ouch.

You mean Hollywood.

But I see your problem there Ronnie. pic.twitter.com/RaeOpgUgl8 — Owen Thomas (@OwenThomas520) July 16, 2019

Ron’s definitely got a problem here.

What are you going to do about it? Pee on your hand again? — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) July 17, 2019

Imagine a man that pisses on his own hands instead of confronting a rapist. https://t.co/tHTxPRCGya — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 17, 2019

If you will.