Good news, Amy McGrath! You’ve managed to score the coveted Bette Midler endorsement. Which comes, of course, with the special Bette Midler brand of surgical strike:

This is great! A woman who is NOT married to a member of a huge Chinese shipping factory, and who ACTUALLY SERVED IN THE MILITARY, not like #bitchMitch who got out after 5 weeks! https://t.co/Z84gOLKLwl — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 9, 2019

Wow, did Bette tell Mitch McConnell or what?

Amy should find and make public the reasons why Mitch left military service. Methinks there’s juicy bits there. — BLUE Weather Tiger (@RedWeatherTiger) July 10, 2019

Oh, for sure. Because as we all know, there’s no bit juicier than … a crippling and potentially fatal disease.

Yea! You tell that guy who had polio! — Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) July 11, 2019

Um you realize @senatemajldr had polio… https://t.co/a3bb8ToCUS — Shoshana Weissmann, 9th Circuit Judge 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 11, 2019

Mitch is a childhood polio survivor. The woman Bette's fawning over is self-described "pro-Trump." https://t.co/wLW0qdqfYh — lizbuddie (@lizbuddie) July 11, 2019

He was stricken with polio at age of 2 and it has affected his balance, so I would guess that is why he was discharged from the army.

You really are a boor.@senatorshoshana @TheMorningSpew — ItIsGoodToBeQueenOfSpring (@redandright) July 11, 2019

To be fair, he does have a disability. I despise and detest him, but his lack of military service is not why. Rethink your atatement. — Melissa Rice (@melissalrice) July 10, 2019

McConnell was reportedly discharged from the Army Reserve after less than six months because of optic neuritis, an eye condition. Funny that Midler’s the one who’s apparently blind.