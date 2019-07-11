In these uncertain times, it’s comforting to know that we can always count on Tom Nichols to come through with a garbage take of some kind.

Yesterday, he served up a long Twitter thread about the “‘existential’ threat” that is Donald Trump, and he included this insightful little nugget:

Even "muh judges" isn't a policy, except to one-issue anti-abortion voters, who think of themselves as "conservative" but who would turn the USA into Oceania if they thought it would give them the righteous pleasure of banning a medical process that can never be uninvented. /10 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 10, 2019

He really brings so much to the table.

“Banning a medical process” — Cris (@Cristotokos) July 10, 2019

"medical process" — that's a new one. Being pro-life has nothing to do with conservatism. It has everything to do with humanity. Re-read your Orwell, too. You may have missed something. — Wildly Ambivalent (@johncharles) July 10, 2019

Still just in awe of the self-deluded irony of one using sterile newspeak when talking of quite literally ripping the limbs off children and accusing others of welcoming an Orwellian society pic.twitter.com/8gNs84nwjm — Jacki Vinson (@jackivinson) July 11, 2019

This may be your worst take yet, Tom. https://t.co/6qGyZf0rzD — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) July 11, 2019

It’s definitely right up there.

Woof. This is a terrible take and you, as a supposed "conservative", should be embarrassed by it. — KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) July 11, 2019

He’d have to be capable of shame first.

Pro-lifers are the worst!!! — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 11, 2019

I remember when it was conservative to be against judicial activism — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 11, 2019

Yes. Courts shouldn't make the law. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 11, 2019

"I don't give a damn what happens to the rest of the country as long as I get this one thing I want from the courts" is the old-tyme conservatism I remember fondly from my youth. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 11, 2019

Do you consider yourself a conservative? As far as I can tell you care about one thing, which is war. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 11, 2019

Well, if by that you mean a book about the coming age of preventive war that worries me so much that I called it "Eve of Destruction" and another about nukes called "No Use," then you have a point. Very warlike. But I thought conservatives were more than one issue. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 11, 2019

I used to think of myself as "conservative" because I wanted to limit the power of the federal government, believed in federalism, low taxes, strong national defense. Dumb stuff. Now I know it's one issue only: Abortion. That's it. Good to know. /2x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 11, 2019

Know what limits the power of the federal governments & supports federalism? “muh judges” — Daniel Engelhardt (@Engelhardt_Dan) July 11, 2019

Ooof.

the idea that judges are not centrally important to modern conservatism is extraordinarily foolish and no conservative with expertise in the law would advertise their ignorance like this — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) July 10, 2019

NARRATOR: Tom's a one-issue voter. He's betraying every principle he claimed to hold because he doesn't like Donald Trump. Tom is a clown. https://t.co/YH3MndFWVT — RBe (@RBPundit) July 11, 2019

If we're listing the defining 5 issues of conservatism abortion is in the top 3. The fact that you continue to dismiss, minimize and insult those who care about it proves you…are…not…a…conservative. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 10, 2019

This right here is the giveaway that Tom Nichols was never a conservative. — Yankee, Esq. (@CTAppeals) July 11, 2019

This is the reason I can't follow you to the Dem side even though I won't vote for Trump. You comments here are abhorrent. — MK (@MattKnudson1) July 11, 2019

