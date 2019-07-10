Ilhan Omar can rest easy knowing she’ll never really have to answer for the horrible things she says. Not as long as she’s got firefighters like Joe Scarborough running interference for her:

The world sees @IlhanMN as living proof that the United States is still a country built on the energy of immigrants, despite the current outbreak of xenophobia. We will move through these troubled times and America’s motto will remain “Out of many, One.” — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 10, 2019

Even if you disagree with her views on Israel, as I do, you should celebrate the election of Muslim Americans to Congress and understand these successes remain one of the United States’ best opportunities to stem anti-American extremism from radical Islamists across the globe. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 10, 2019

Joe doesn’t seem to realize that it’s possible to “celebrate the election of Muslim Americans to Congress” without condoning the vile rhetoric spewed by Ilhan Omar on a daily basis.

Dude, she hates America — Andrew (@primofederalist) July 10, 2019

And Jews. Don’t forget about the Jews.

Can’t agree with you, she’s anti-Semite. — Audrey Alex (@aalex2) July 10, 2019

She’s a blatant anti-Semite. — Matthew Rovello (@2311floyd) July 10, 2019

I am sorry. I agree with you on most things. But are you forgetting all her antisemitic pronouncements. How can that be overlooked? Or like many do you also somehow consider antisemitism a lesser evil than Islamphobia? — Peter Lawrence (@Hoodview) July 10, 2019

She hates Jews and America. — Sawyer (@Sawyer60425380) July 10, 2019

Joe Scarborough attempting to put the burden on us to “understand” Omar tells us everything we need to know about Joe Scarborough.

It's not xenophobia to feel that immigration fraud, tax fraud, anti-semitism and pro-terrorism have no place in America. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 10, 2019

And to hold someone like Ilhan Omar up as a praiseworthy representative of Muslim Americans does Muslim Americans an incredible disservice.