Ilhan Omar can rest easy knowing she’ll never really have to answer for the horrible things she says. Not as long as she’s got firefighters like Joe Scarborough running interference for her:

Joe doesn’t seem to realize that it’s possible to “celebrate the election of Muslim Americans to Congress” without condoning the vile rhetoric spewed by Ilhan Omar on a daily basis.

And Jews. Don’t forget about the Jews.

Joe Scarborough attempting to put the burden on us to “understand” Omar tells us everything we need to know about Joe Scarborough.

And to hold someone like Ilhan Omar up as a praiseworthy representative of Muslim Americans does Muslim Americans an incredible disservice.

