If Mitch McConnell is the Grim Reaper, just call Nancy Pelosi the Bubble Buster.

After saying last night that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta should step down over his, um, highly questionable handling of Jeffrey Epstein:

It sounds like she’s not terribly interested in indulging Democrats’ desire to proactively punish him:

Welp.

This is definitely not what the Resistance wants to hear right now.

We’re enjoying this immensely.

