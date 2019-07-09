If Mitch McConnell is the Grim Reaper, just call Nancy Pelosi the Bubble Buster.

After saying last night that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta should step down over his, um, highly questionable handling of Jeffrey Epstein:

.@SecretaryAcosta must step down. As US Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice. This was known by @POTUS when he appointed him to the cabinet. #AcostaResign — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 9, 2019

It sounds like she’s not terribly interested in indulging Democrats’ desire to proactively punish him:

.@SpeakerPelosi essentially rules out the House impeaching/investigating @SecretaryAcosta. "It’s up to the president, it’s his cabinet. We have a great deal of work to do here for the good of the American people and we have to focus on that.” — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) July 9, 2019

Welp.

This is definitely not what the Resistance wants to hear right now.

A lot of people have to be wondering why we worked so hard to elect a Democratic Congress if they aren’t going to use their power. — Jack Pondit (@Jack_Pondit) July 9, 2019

The "great work" you think you're doing Madam Speaker is not your constitutional duty. Your constitutional duty is to provide oversight for the corruption of our executive branch of government. Failing that, it's time for YOU to step down so that someone else will. #FocusOnThat — blue 🌊 rant 🧢 2019 (@web_rant) July 9, 2019

Can’t pass any bills, won’t be tough on Trump and @GOP. In other words, incredibly ineffective and inept. This is what people will remember in 2020. — Nicholas (@ivon_nicholas) July 9, 2019

pelosi should herself face an impeachment hearing for refusing to conduct the duties of her office — Collaterly MD (@Collaterly) July 9, 2019

this is kinda work for the good of the american people nancy, and you're really not doing much else except fail a lot — baadest-meinhof (@gibsopi) July 9, 2019

OK Nancy fans? Is it the last straw yet? — Thomas The Think Tank Engine (@theschwasound) July 9, 2019

We’re enjoying this immensely.