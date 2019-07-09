Given Ilhan Omar’s penchant for flat-out making stuff up to score cheap political points, this take on a $15 minimum wage shouldn’t come as much of a surprise:

The sassy guy emoticons really sell it and we know now that Ilhan Omar is a Very Serious Person with Very Serious Ideas.

To be fair, Ilhan Omar is a major Maduro fangirl. So “Venezuela” is not a dirty word to her. Neither, it would seem, is “liar” or “ignoramus.” Those are badges she wears with honor.

From the CBO article:

According to CBO’s median estimate, under the $15 option, 1.3 million workers who would otherwise be employed would be jobless in an average week in 2025. (That would equal a 0.8 percent reduction in the number of employed workers.) CBO estimates that there is about a two-thirds chance that the change in employment would lie between about zero and a reduction of 3.7 million workers.

Collateral damage, we’re sure. Omelets, broken eggs … you know the drill.

Maybe next time Ilhan decides to get sassy, she’ll go with something a little more in her wheelhouse:

