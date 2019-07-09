Given Ilhan Omar’s penchant for flat-out making stuff up to score cheap political points, this take on a $15 minimum wage shouldn’t come as much of a surprise:

(•_•)

<) )╯People

/ (•_•)

( (> Make more money

/ (•_•)

<) )> When you raise their wages

/ https://t.co/SqfDY9llbc — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 9, 2019

The sassy guy emoticons really sell it and we know now that Ilhan Omar is a Very Serious Person with Very Serious Ideas.

(•_•)

<) )╯Then

/ (•_•)

( (> Why

/ (•_•)

<) )> Stop at $15

/ — Chase Wyatt (@WyattRiot_) July 9, 2019

So then why not pay everyone 100 dollars per hour? Then people would make even more money! https://t.co/6rG8ZeDRP2 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 9, 2019

Why stop at $15/hr. Make it $150/hr and New Car sales will skyrocket/. . . Wait make it $500/hr !!! — John R. Eaton (@JRE909) July 9, 2019

raise the minimum wage to $200,000 an hour then. End poverty today — Jason Hornbuckle (@JasonHornbuckle) July 9, 2019

What is "inflation"? What is "devaluation"? What is "Venezuela"? — Cowboy Bee-bop (@Telos786) July 9, 2019

To be fair, Ilhan Omar is a major Maduro fangirl. So “Venezuela” is not a dirty word to her. Neither, it would seem, is “liar” or “ignoramus.” Those are badges she wears with honor.

The very same article in quoted tweet states that 1.3 MILLION Americans will lose their jobs if we increase the minimum wage. Who are you to pick and choose winners and losers? https://t.co/QFVE3nAQJT — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 9, 2019

From the CBO article:

According to CBO’s median estimate, under the $15 option, 1.3 million workers who would otherwise be employed would be jobless in an average week in 2025. (That would equal a 0.8 percent reduction in the number of employed workers.) CBO estimates that there is about a two-thirds chance that the change in employment would lie between about zero and a reduction of 3.7 million workers.

Collateral damage, we’re sure. Omelets, broken eggs … you know the drill.

I see somebody missed ECON 101 — William (@LastWordWilliam) July 9, 2019

That's demonstrably false in a number of examples. But good try. — Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) July 9, 2019

That isn’t true when their hours are cut or they don’t have a job 🤷‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 9, 2019

Except for the ones who lose their jobs. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) July 9, 2019

Except for the people who lose their jobs (or don’t get hired in the first place) because their employers need to cut back due to the higher cost of labor. Those people make $0 — Paul (@pjb438) July 9, 2019

(•_•)

<) )╯and people

/ (•_•)

( (> lose

/ (•_•)

<) )> their jobs

/ https://t.co/4m2xzynyS7 — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 9, 2019

(•_•)

<) )╯Except for the

/ (•_•)

( (> People who

/ (•_•)

<) )> Will lose their jobs, you antisemite

/ https://t.co/hXxHRMRqaK — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 9, 2019

(•_•)

<) )╯Artifical wage increases

/ (•_•)

( (> Cause inflation

/ (•_•)

<) )> And *everyone* is worse off

/ — LW (@redstatetake) July 9, 2019

It is not. Your job. To raise. Anyone's. Wage. — Lynn Smith (@lynn_a_smith) July 9, 2019

You're a special kind of stupid, lady. — Rollin' with Mahomes (@Squish78) July 9, 2019

Maybe next time Ilhan decides to get sassy, she’ll go with something a little more in her wheelhouse: