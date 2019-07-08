It’s important to be clear about something: While we think garbage person AOC is punching far above her weight in trying to take down Nancy Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi is also a garbage person. Case in point, this take on the debate over a citizenship question on the U.S. Census:

Who are we? What is America? Well, we sincerely hope that we and America are better than what Nancy Pelosi brings to the table.

Trending

***

Related:

‘Come on, man’! Nancy Pelosi doubles down on defending Ilhan Omar with this ‘condescendingly racist word salad’

‘DESPICABLE’: This is what it looks like when Eric Swalwell tries to fear monger his way out of the 2020 Dem basement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: citizenshipDonald TrumpMake America White AgainNancy PelosiracismracistU.S. Censuswhite people