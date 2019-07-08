It’s important to be clear about something: While we think garbage person AOC is punching far above her weight in trying to take down Nancy Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi is also a garbage person. Case in point, this take on the debate over a citizenship question on the U.S. Census:

Pelosi today on Trump push for citizenship question on census. “You know his hat, Make America white again. They want to make sure that people, certain people, are counted. It’s really disgraceful. And it’s not what our founders had in mind… Who are we? What is America?" — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 8, 2019

Who are we? What is America? Well, we sincerely hope that we and America are better than what Nancy Pelosi brings to the table.

Uh. I'm not white and I'm a citizen. Does she think only white people are citizens? https://t.co/X21GOGO6nx — RBe (@RBPundit) July 8, 2019

Interesting. So really only white people are citizens. Good talk. — Kj77 (@Kj7772992129) July 8, 2019

Is that it? Do Democrats think "citizen" means "white person?" — RBe (@RBPundit) July 8, 2019

I'm actually baffled as to why Democrats are so adamant about not knowing how many actual citizens there are in this country. — RBe (@RBPundit) July 8, 2019

Interesting that Pelosi equates being a US citizen with being white. Sorry people of color, just not American enough for her I guess — Jozef T'Challomy (@JozefColomy) July 8, 2019

How does a census question mean only white people would respond? Is she suggesting everyone not white wouldn’t be able to understand the question? I think it’s because she is terrified of losing reps on the dem side….. — TheConservativeCorso (@TheConservCorso) July 8, 2019

THIS is disgraceful. How is asking if you are a citizen wrong? Does she imagine that there are not tens of millions of people of color who will answer YES I AM A CITIZEN? She implies only white Americans are citizens??? This divisive crap has got to stop. https://t.co/K7nxYMfoQb — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 8, 2019

