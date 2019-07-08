Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a strong, stunning, brave woman of color. And she won’t let some uppity old white lady like Nancy Pelosi get in the way of her Big Dreams for a Better America.
After Pelosi had the gall to dismiss AOC and her squad, AOC offered up what she thought was a brilliant clapback:
That public “whatever” is called public sentiment.
And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country. https://t.co/u6JtgwwRsk
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019
I find it strange when members act as though social media isn’t important.
They set millions of 💵 on 🔥 to run TV ads so people can see their message.
I haven’t dialed for dollars *once* this year, & have more time to do my actual job. Yet we’d rather campaign like it’s 2008.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019
I don’t believe it was a good idea for Dems to blindly trust the Trump admin when so many kids have died in their custody. It’s a huge mistake.
This admin also refuses to hand over docs to Congress on the whereabouts of families. People’s lives are getting bargained, & for what? https://t.co/h7gP8Wous1
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019
Today, AOC found out about this piece by Jay Caruso advising her to stop blindly screeching and maybe take a few lessons from Nancy Pelosi:
From @JayCaruso in @Independent today —>> @AOC shouldn't insult @SpeakerPelosi. She should learn from her https://t.co/7iiwcc9x04
— Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) July 8, 2019
And, needless to say, she wasn’t pleased:
“A glass of water could’ve [beat a 20-yr incumbt]”
“The Green Dream or whatever”
“Their public whatever”
Those aren’t quotes from me; they‘re from the Speaker. Having respect for ourselves doesn’t mean we lack respect for her.
It means we won’t let everyday people be dismissed. https://t.co/VMRkcd8xlL
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2019
She’s really doing this.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/1IXGzBoQDe
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 8, 2019
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 8, 2019
Hahahahahaha https://t.co/cTSLQ5NITS
— Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) July 8, 2019
Haha!
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/1QT0UhUJ3j
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️ (@mooshakins) July 8, 2019
It’s just sad at this point.
You’re not everyday people. https://t.co/qvhdtfHVyO
— Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) July 8, 2019
Definitely not.
Meanwhile, as is her M.O., AOC’s rebuttal includes some liberties with the truth:
This first paraphrase misrepresents Pelosi. She was talking about winning in the general election in a solidly blue district, not winning the primary https://t.co/6EBQ1GqJDL
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 8, 2019
She’s counting on her followers not to call her out on it. And she’s right to; they won’t.
a good rule of thumb is to always double-check when you see more than one word in brackets, because boy is that ripe for abuse
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 8, 2019
Good rule of thumb is to fact check anything coming out of her mouth!
— Bill C (@cliftoid1410) July 8, 2019
True story.
I'm harping on such a small and petty lie in the vain hope that liberals wise to AOC's shtick while it's trained on one of their own, but I ain't holding my breath
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 8, 2019