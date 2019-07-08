Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a strong, stunning, brave woman of color. And she won’t let some uppity old white lady like Nancy Pelosi get in the way of her Big Dreams for a Better America.

After Pelosi had the gall to dismiss AOC and her squad, AOC offered up what she thought was a brilliant clapback:

That public “whatever” is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country. https://t.co/u6JtgwwRsk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

I find it strange when members act as though social media isn’t important. They set millions of 💵 on 🔥 to run TV ads so people can see their message. I haven’t dialed for dollars *once* this year, & have more time to do my actual job. Yet we’d rather campaign like it’s 2008. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

I don’t believe it was a good idea for Dems to blindly trust the Trump admin when so many kids have died in their custody. It’s a huge mistake. This admin also refuses to hand over docs to Congress on the whereabouts of families. People’s lives are getting bargained, & for what? https://t.co/h7gP8Wous1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Today, AOC found out about this piece by Jay Caruso advising her to stop blindly screeching and maybe take a few lessons from Nancy Pelosi:

And, needless to say, she wasn’t pleased:

“A glass of water could’ve [beat a 20-yr incumbt]”

“The Green Dream or whatever”

“Their public whatever” Those aren’t quotes from me; they‘re from the Speaker. Having respect for ourselves doesn’t mean we lack respect for her. It means we won’t let everyday people be dismissed. https://t.co/VMRkcd8xlL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2019

She’s really doing this.

It’s just sad at this point.

You’re not everyday people. https://t.co/qvhdtfHVyO — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) July 8, 2019

Definitely not.

Meanwhile, as is her M.O., AOC’s rebuttal includes some liberties with the truth:

This first paraphrase misrepresents Pelosi. She was talking about winning in the general election in a solidly blue district, not winning the primary https://t.co/6EBQ1GqJDL — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 8, 2019

She’s counting on her followers not to call her out on it. And she’s right to; they won’t.

a good rule of thumb is to always double-check when you see more than one word in brackets, because boy is that ripe for abuse — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 8, 2019

Good rule of thumb is to fact check anything coming out of her mouth! — Bill C (@cliftoid1410) July 8, 2019

True story.